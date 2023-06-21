Pakistan bans Holi, other Hindu festivals across universities to save Islamic identity

Earlier this month, several videos went viral on social media that showed students of Quaid-i-Azam University playing with colours and celebrating Holi in campus. In March this year, at least 15 Hindu students were injured after members of a radical Islamic student organisation stopped them from celebrating Holi at the Punjab University premises.

Pakistan's Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Wednesday (June 21) banned the celebrations of Holi in universities. This development comes after alleged videos of Holi celebrations at the Quaid-i-Azam University went viral on social media.

In a notice, issued by the commission, read, "It is advised that the HEIs may prudently distance themselves from all such activities obviously incompatible with the country's identity and societal values, while ensuring that they rigorously engage their students and faculty in academic pursuits, intellectual debates, and cognitive learning."

The notice further read that such activities "portray a complete disconnect from country's socio-cultural values and are an erosion of the country's Islamic identity."

In an apparent dig to the incident, the notice further read, "This widely reported/publicized event from the platform of a university has caused concern and has disadvantageously affected the country's image."

