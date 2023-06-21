Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man calls Delhi Police, threatens to kill PM Modi, Amit Shah and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; check details

    The police said that two calls were received, which were made by the same caller who is yet to be identified. "Promptly responding to the alarming calls, a team was swiftly deployed to trace the location of the anonymous caller," a senior police official said.

    Man calls Delhi Police, threatens to kill PM Modi, Amit Shah and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 2:19 PM IST

    Delhi Police's cyber cell on Wednesday (June 21) said that received two calls from a man who threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. A team has been formed to locate the caller.

    The police reportedly said that the alleged person is an alcoholic and will be apprehended soon. "We reached out to his family. He is an alcoholic and has been drinking since last night. Currently, he is not at home. He will be apprehended soon," a police official said.

    Punjab Assembly passes AAP government's bill for free Gurbani telecast from Golden Temple

    "The cyber cell of Outer district has also been engaged to analyse the digital footprints of the threatening messages, aiming to gather vital evidence that may aid in identifying the suspect," the official added.

    In view of the threat call, Delhi Police has launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter, leveraging advanced technological tools to trace the origin of the calls.

    It can be seen that this is not the first time the Delhi Police has received calls threatening PM Modi and other top political leaders. Last month, the Delhi Police apprehended a man for making a PCR call and allegedly issuing a threat to Prime Minister Modi.

    'Mandatory for trucks to have AC cabins for drivers from 2025': Nitin Gadkari

    The caller was identified as Hemant Kumar - a resident of Raigar Pura in Karol Bagh. "After receiving the PCR call, a police team was dispatched to the spot. Kumar was brought to the police station and a joint interrogation was conducted," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal told reporters.

    The police said that Kumar was jobless for the last six years and was an alcoholic. During the interrogation, he admitted that he made the call under the influence of alcohol.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 2:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    kerala lottery fifty fifty FF 53 21 june 2023 check prize money winners here anr

    Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty (FF-54) June 21 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 cr?

    WATCH India slams China for coming to Pakistan's aid by blocking bid to blacklist 26/11 accused Sajid Mir at UN snt

    WATCH: India slams China for coming to Pakistan's aid by blocking bid to blacklist 26/11 accused Sajid Mir

    Yoga Day 2023 Forces practise Yoga with passion and zeal WATCH gcw

    Yoga Day 2023: Forces practise Yoga with passion and zeal (WATCH)

    PM Modi's US Visit: Why buying combat-proven Stryker makes sense

    PM Modi's US Visit: Why buying combat-proven Stryker makes sense

    Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to KPCC chief K Sudhakaran in Monson Mavunkal cheating case anr

    Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to KPCC chief K Sudhakaran in cheating case

    Recent Stories

    kerala lottery fifty fifty FF 53 21 june 2023 check prize money winners here anr

    Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty (FF-54) June 21 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 cr?

    WATCH India slams China for coming to Pakistan's aid by blocking bid to blacklist 26/11 accused Sajid Mir at UN snt

    WATCH: India slams China for coming to Pakistan's aid by blocking bid to blacklist 26/11 accused Sajid Mir

    Yoga Day 2023 Forces practise Yoga with passion and zeal WATCH gcw

    Yoga Day 2023: Forces practise Yoga with passion and zeal (WATCH)

    Inception to La La Land: 8 best Hollywood films on Netflix right now! (MAH)

    Inception to La La Land: 8 best Hollywood films on Netflix right now!

    Yoga Day 2023: From Virat Kohli to SKY, 7 cricketers who practice yoga osf

    Yoga Day 2023: From Virat Kohli to SKY, 7 cricketers who practice yoga

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon