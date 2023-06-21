Man calls Delhi Police, threatens to kill PM Modi, Amit Shah and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; check details

The police said that two calls were received, which were made by the same caller who is yet to be identified. "Promptly responding to the alarming calls, a team was swiftly deployed to trace the location of the anonymous caller," a senior police official said.

Delhi Police's cyber cell on Wednesday (June 21) said that received two calls from a man who threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. A team has been formed to locate the caller.

The police reportedly said that the alleged person is an alcoholic and will be apprehended soon. "We reached out to his family. He is an alcoholic and has been drinking since last night. Currently, he is not at home. He will be apprehended soon," a police official said.

"The cyber cell of Outer district has also been engaged to analyse the digital footprints of the threatening messages, aiming to gather vital evidence that may aid in identifying the suspect," the official added.

In view of the threat call, Delhi Police has launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter, leveraging advanced technological tools to trace the origin of the calls.

It can be seen that this is not the first time the Delhi Police has received calls threatening PM Modi and other top political leaders. Last month, the Delhi Police apprehended a man for making a PCR call and allegedly issuing a threat to Prime Minister Modi.

The caller was identified as Hemant Kumar - a resident of Raigar Pura in Karol Bagh. "After receiving the PCR call, a police team was dispatched to the spot. Kumar was brought to the police station and a joint interrogation was conducted," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal told reporters.

The police said that Kumar was jobless for the last six years and was an alcoholic. During the interrogation, he admitted that he made the call under the influence of alcohol.