Yoga Day 2023: PM Modi set to lead historic event at UN headquarters in New York today

Yoga Day 2023: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the UN and international community to celebrate International Day of Yoga. Several arrangements have also been made across India to raise awareness about the ancient Indian practice and its numerous benefits.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday (June 21) lead a "historic yoga session" at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York at around 5:30 pm (IST) to commemorate the ninth International Day of Yoga. The mega event will see the participation from top UN officials, envoys, people from over 180 countries and significant dignitaries will participate in the event.

While addressing the nation in a video message on the occasion of International Yoga Day, the prime minister emphasised that yoga strengthens feelings, expands the inner vision, and connects us with that consciousness which makes us feel the unity of the living being.

"We have to eliminate our contradictions, blockages and resistances through Yoga. We have to present the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' as an example to the world," PM Modi said.

Speaking to a news agency, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj said that the yoga celebration this year will be a very "unique occasion" as PM Modi, who had given this vision will lead the event at the UN headquarters. "So about nine years later, the author of that vision comes to the United Nations," she said.

In 2015, the first International Day of Yoga was celebrated after the UN proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in December 2014. The draft UNGA resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states.

Since then, the UN, Times Square, and other well-known venues throughout the globe have hosted a number of sessions and events promoting the advantages and all-encompassing appeal of yoga.

The United Nations underlined that Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word 'yoga' is derived from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness. Today it is practised in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity