Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pakistan Army looking to earn FDI from Corporate Farming initiative, Agricultural revolution on the cards

    Pakistan Army is desperate to attract investments amidst the ongoing economic crisis in the South Asian nation. It is likely to sanction a large scale corporate farming policy under the Green Pakistan Initiative that would also facilitate farming revolution if everything goes according to the plan.

    Pakistan Army looking to earn FDI from Corporate Farming initiative, Agricultural revolution on the cards avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 4:27 PM IST

    Pakistan is looking to attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) after a series of poor economic output fiscals. The Pakistan economy is failing amidst inflations reaching higher rates throwing a chunk of Pakistanis into the poverty line. Even the central and provincial government’s debt has increased to astronomical levels due to borrowings which are a direct result of the poor economic output in the nation.

    Pakistan Army which has the ultimate control over the proceedings in Pakistan is looking towards the Agricultural revolution through a Corporate Farming approach. A new opportunity has arisen amid the rolling sand dunes of Punjab’s Cholistan desert. The Green Pakistan Initiative was launched in July last year in accordance with the Pakistan Army’s plan for the farming revolution.

    Also Read: Luxurious 77,000 sq ft Dubai penthouse with cryogenic room and hay beds goes on sale for record $163 million

    The key stakeholder in Pakistan has decided to lease the state-controlled lands to foreign entities under a corporate farming scheme. However, in such a setup, the Pakistan Army would still have the majority of the stake and they will also have a say in the leasing of the lands to foreign entities. Pakistan Army will decide the leasing process which opens up the arena for favoritism and most importantly corruption. 

    Council set under the Green Pakistan Initiative has recommended the Army to target friendly Middle Eastern countries as they are always short on food grains due to geographical conditioning. The main plan is to seek funds from foreign entities or companies from the Middle East and initiate corporate farming on state-controlled lands which could help in the generation of huge profits for Pakistan. 

    As much as 4.8 million acres of land could be used for corporate farming by the Pakistan Army. However, climate change and changing weather patterns produce a challenge. Pakistan already faced flash floods last year while many regions also went through the problem of drought. Pakistan is not a surplus food grain nation and such a move of corporate farming from the Pakistan Army could create another chaotic domestic situation in the South Asian nation.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 4:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Luxurious 77,000 sq ft Dubai penthouse with cryogenic room and hay beds goes on sale for record $163 million snt

    Luxurious 77,000 sq ft Dubai penthouse with cryogenic room and hay beds goes on sale for record $163 million

    Mossad chief's chilling warning to Hamas terrorists, says 'Those involved in Hamas attack signed own death' avv

    Mossad chief's chilling warning to Hamas terrorists, says ‘Those involved in Hamas attack signed own death'

    Blasts near Soleimani tomb: Iran holds Israel, US responsible; India 'shocked, saddened' by twin bombings avv

    Blasts near Soleimani tomb: Iran holds Israel, US responsible; India ‘shocked, saddened’ by twin bombings

    Viral photo of Israeli news presenter Lital Shemesh with gun on her hip during broadcast sparks heated debate snt

    Viral photo of Israeli news presenter Lital Shemesh with gun on her hip during broadcast sparks heated debate

    Explained Jeffrey Epstein case and documents linking Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson & more to sex offender snt

    Explained: Jeffrey Epstein case and documents linking Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson & more to sex offender

    Recent Stories

    7 most beautiful gardens to visit this New Year ATG EAI

    7 most beautiful gardens to visit this New Year

    Fact-Check: Was 108 ft long Dwajasthambam being transported to Ayodhya? anr

    Fact-Check: Was 108 ft long Dwajasthambam being transported to Ayodhya?

    Monarch to Tiger: 7 Butterflies to look out for as Spring arrives ATG

    Monarch to Tiger: 7 Butterflies to look out for as Spring arrives

    PM Modi goes snorkelling in Lakshadweep, shares breathtaking pics AJR

    PM Modi goes snorkelling in Lakshadweep, shares breathtaking pics

    Urfi Javed admitted to hospital? Actress' photo wearing oxygen mask goes viral RBA

    Urfi Javed admitted to hospital? Actress' photo wearing oxygen mask goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon