West Bengal govt increases funding for Kanyashree Scheme to empower girls

The West Bengal government has increased the allowance for the Kanyashree scheme. How much will schoolgirls in Bengal receive now?

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 12:58 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

Assembly elections are approaching. Trinamool has won a huge number of votes in the Lok Sabha elections. After this, the focus is on the Assembly.

article_image2

The project created for mothers and daughters of Bengal is the biggest tool for Trinamool to get votes.

article_image3

The Mamata government has already increased the Lakshmi Bhandar money. After this, Trinamool is increasing the money in another project for the girls of Bengal.

article_image4

Kanyashree money may be increased. After Lakshmi Bhandar, now the money of Kanyashree project will also increase.

article_image5

The state government may make a big announcement before the assembly. This is what is being speculated in various circles.

article_image6

There are already three schemes running under the Kanyashree project, including an annual scholarship of Rs 1,000. Monthly scholarships range from two to two and a half thousand rupees and a one-time scholarship of 25 thousand rupees.

article_image7

An annual amount of one thousand rupees is available from 13 to 18 years. After that, if the student is 18 years old and unmarried, a lump sum allowance is available. Now the amount of money in all these sectors may increase.

