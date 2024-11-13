West Bengal govt increases funding for Kanyashree Scheme to empower girls

The West Bengal government has increased the allowance for the Kanyashree scheme. How much will schoolgirls in Bengal receive now?

Assembly elections are approaching. Trinamool has won a huge number of votes in the Lok Sabha elections. After this, the focus is on the Assembly.

The project created for mothers and daughters of Bengal is the biggest tool for Trinamool to get votes.

The Mamata government has already increased the Lakshmi Bhandar money. After this, Trinamool is increasing the money in another project for the girls of Bengal.

Kanyashree money may be increased. After Lakshmi Bhandar, now the money of Kanyashree project will also increase.

The state government may make a big announcement before the assembly. This is what is being speculated in various circles.

There are already three schemes running under the Kanyashree project, including an annual scholarship of Rs 1,000. Monthly scholarships range from two to two and a half thousand rupees and a one-time scholarship of 25 thousand rupees.

An annual amount of one thousand rupees is available from 13 to 18 years. After that, if the student is 18 years old and unmarried, a lump sum allowance is available. Now the amount of money in all these sectors may increase.

