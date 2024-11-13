Casting Couch! Rashami Desai recalls SHOCKING encounter; Here's what happened when she was just 16

Television actress Rashami Desai recently shared a disturbing experience from her early career, revealing she faced the casting couch at just 16. Known for her roles in Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak, Rashami described how her mother took a bold stand to protect her

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 12:53 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

Rashmi Desai

Rashmi Desai became a household name as she starred in the hit TV show Uttaran in 2008. She starred alongside Tina Dutta, Nandish Sandhu and others

article_image2

Rashami Desai

In a recent interview, Rashami Desai opened up about facing the casting couch at just 16, early in her career. Known for her roles in popular shows like Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak, Rashami recalled the uncomfortable experience vividly. She revealed that during an audition, a man attempted to make her unconscious, leaving her feeling alarmed and vulnerable. She managed to escape and confided in her mother, who was quick to take action against the man to protect her daughter

article_image3

Rashami Desai

After hearing about the disturbing incident, Rashami’s mother stood by her and decided to confront the man. The next day, Rashami and her mother visited him, where her mother took matters into her own hands, slapping the man as a clear stand against his behavior. Rashami’s story highlights her family’s support, underscoring how her mother’s intervention empowered her and sent a strong message about standing up to harassment

article_image4

Rashami Desai

While addressing the prevalence of the casting couch, Rashami acknowledged both the positive and negative sides of the entertainment world. She shared that her experiences have made her cautious but also grateful for the supportive people she encountered later in her career. Rashami emphasized that, like many industries, entertainment has its share of challenges and pitfalls but also many good-hearted professionals who helped her focus on her craft

article_image5

Rashami Desai

Rashami's resilient journey resonates with her fans, who witnessed her candid nature in Bigg Boss 13, where she starred alongside late actor Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Her career spans television and Bhojpuri cinema, with upcoming regional films like Tane Nai Samjay and Chambe Di. Rashami’s determination to overcome early setbacks and stay true to her passion showcases her strength and serves as an inspiration to her fans

