Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nurses scramble to protect newborns during Taiwan earthquake; heartwarming videos go viral (WATCH)

    In the wake of a powerful earthquake that rattled Taiwan's east coast on Wednesday, a heartening display of courage and professionalism emerged from the healthcare sector.

    Nurses scramble to protect newborns during Taiwan earthquake; heartwarming videos go viral (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 2:27 PM IST

    In the wake of a powerful earthquake that rattled Taiwan's east coast on Wednesday, a heartening display of courage and professionalism emerged from the healthcare sector. Footage captured during the seismic event depicts nurses at various hospitals and care homes swiftly springing into action to safeguard the most vulnerable: newborn babies.

    In a video that has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter, nurses at a Taipei hospital can be seen mobilizing with remarkable efficiency as the ground trembles beneath them.

    Also read: Fact Check: Viral video claiming to be buildings collapsing after Taiwan earthquake is FAKE! Here's the truth

    Despite the chaos, these dedicated healthcare workers waste no time in relocating newborns to the center of rooms and securing their cribs, ensuring their safety amidst the tumultuous shaking. With calm determination, approximately three nurses attend to around ten infants, demonstrating both their training and their commitment to their young charges.

    Similarly, the Li Postpartum Care Home in Hsinchu posted footage showcasing their nurses' proactive response to the earthquake. In adherence to established protocols, the nurses swiftly move cribs away from windows and cupboards, stabilizing them to prevent any potential harm to the babies under their care. This swift and decisive action underscores the importance of preparedness and training in mitigating the impact of natural disasters on vulnerable populations.

    The response from netizens was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing admiration for the nurses' professionalism and composure under pressure. Comments on the care home's post praised the nurses for their dedication and selflessness, recognizing the risks they willingly undertake to ensure the safety and well-being of the newborns entrusted to them.

    The earthquake, which registered a magnitude of 7.2, struck Taiwan's east coast shortly before 8 am local time on Wednesday, sending shockwaves throughout the region. Tragically, the aftermath of the strongest earthquake in 25 years has seen a rising death toll, with nine fatalities reported by Thursday, along with over 1,000 individuals injured.

    Also read: Explained: What is 'Ring of Fire', the phenomenon behind Taiwan's strongest earthquake in 25 years?

    The resilience and quick thinking demonstrated by healthcare professionals in the face of such adversity serve as a beacon of hope and a testament to their unwavering commitment to their patients' welfare.

    As Taiwan grapples with the aftermath of this natural disaster, the actions of these nurses stand as a poignant reminder of the courage and compassion that define the healthcare profession. Their dedication in the face of adversity serves as an inspiration to us all, highlighting the importance of preparedness, teamwork, and unwavering dedication to those in need.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 2:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CIA warns Israel of Iran's potential retaliation within 48 hours for consulate attack on Syria: Reports snt

    CIA warns Israel of Iran's potential retaliation within 48 hours for consulate attack on Syria: Reports

    Judges in Pakistan receive 'Anthrax' threat letters after SC orders probe on ISI interference in judiciary

    Judges in Pakistan receive 'Anthrax' threat letters after SC orders probe on ISI interference in judiciary

    Indian Student Association at Columbia rejects equating global conflicts with Jammu and Kashmir situation AJR

    Indian Student Association at Columbia rejects equating global conflicts with Jammu and Kashmir situation

    Fact Check: Viral video claiming to be buildings collapsing after Taiwan earthquake is FAKE! Here's the truth snt

    Fact Check: Viral video claiming to be buildings collapsing after Taiwan earthquake is FAKE! Here's the truth

    Explained What is 'Ring of Fire', the phenomenon behind Taiwan's strongest earthquake in 25 years?

    Explained: What is 'Ring of Fire', the phenomenon behind Taiwan's strongest earthquake in 25 years?

    Recent Stories

    Tata to Microsoft: Indian companies that provide LGBTQ+ friendly workspace RKK

    10 Indian companies that provide LGBTQ+ friendly workspace

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Did you know 3 poorest MPs are women, including Pragya Thakur? gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Did you know 3 poorest MPs are women, including Pragya Thakur?

    Yogi is a goon will die in jail Outraged UP man after Ansari's death, asks why PM Modi is not in prison (WATCH) AJR

    'Yogi is a goon, will die in jail': UP man after Ansari's death, asks why PM Modi is not in prison (WATCH)

    IAF Apache helicopter damaged during precautionary landing in Ladakh

    IAF Apache helicopter damaged during precautionary landing in Ladakh

    Kerala: Congress rejects SDPI's support for Lok Sabha Elections anr

    Kerala: Congress rejects SDPI's support for Lok Sabha Elections

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon