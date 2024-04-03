Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Fact Check: Viral video claiming to be buildings collapsing after Taiwan earthquake is FAKE! Here's the truth

    Wednesday's earthquake, the most significant in Taiwan in at least 25 years, claimed the lives of nine individuals and left over 900 injured. Additionally, 50 workers who were en route to a hotel in a national park remain unaccounted for.

    Fact Check: Viral video claiming to be buildings collapsing after Taiwan earthquake is FAKE! Here's the truth snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 8:34 PM IST

    Wednesday's earthquake, the most significant in Taiwan in at least 25 years, claimed the lives of nine individuals and left over 900 injured. Additionally, 50 workers who were en route to a hotel in a national park remain unaccounted for.

    In the mountainous and thinly populated Hualien county, near the epicenter of the 7.2 magnitude quake, several buildings leaned at precarious angles. The seismic event, which occurred just offshore around 8 a.m. (0000 GMT), resulted in extensive landslides.

    Also read: Explained: What is 'Ring of Fire', the phenomenon behind Taiwan's strongest earthquake in 25 years?

    Striking at a depth of 15.5 km (9.6 miles), the earthquake occurred during the morning rush as people were commuting to work and school. The seismic activity prompted a tsunami warning for southern Japan and the Philippines, though it was eventually rescinded.

    Footage captured rescuers employing ladders to assist individuals trapped in buildings to safety through windows. Intense tremors in Taipei led to a temporary closure of the subway system, although service on most lines resumed shortly after. Fire authorities reported evacuating approximately 70 individuals trapped in tunnels near Hualien city, including two Germans.

    Numerous dramatic videos depicted buildings crumbling under the force of the strong tremors, suspension lines on a bridge trembling, and dramatic landslides triggered by the earthquake.

    Among these, a viral video purportedly from Taiwan showcased the dramatic collapse of skyscrapers. Social media users have widely shared this footage, showing multiple buildings collapsing into rubble.

    What is the truth?

    The claim that the viral video is from Taiwan earthquake is false as the incident is from Kunming in China where fifteen high-rise buildings were demolished.

    Asianet Newsable divided the viral video into key frames and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them. Our investigation directed us to several older TikTok videos. One of the TikTok videos displayed the caption "15 buildings demolished in Kunming, China" and was uploaded on August 16. (The year was not specified by TikTok).

    Through relevant keyword searches, we discovered news reports discussing the demolition of the fifteen high rises in Kunming.

    According to a report by The Paper, the fifteen buildings that were demolished on August 21, 2021, had remained "unfinished for seven years before being demolished." These structures were part of the second phase of Liyang Star City in Kunming.

    Also read: Strongest earthquake in 25 years hits Taiwan: WATCH dramatic videos of buildings collapsing, landslides & more

    Conclusion

    While we could not get an independent verification of the date of the incident, we could confirm that the video is from China and it predates Wednesday's Taiwan earthquake.

    According to the official central news agency, today's earthquake is the most significant since a magnitude 7.6 tremor in 1999, which claimed approximately 2,400 lives and caused damage to around 50,000 buildings.

    Taiwan's meteorological authorities classified Wednesday's quake in Hualien as "Upper 6" on a scale from 1 to 7, signifying the second-highest level of intensity. 

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2024, 8:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained What is 'Ring of Fire', the phenomenon behind Taiwan's strongest earthquake in 25 years?

    Explained: What is 'Ring of Fire', the phenomenon behind Taiwan's strongest earthquake in 25 years?

    BREAKING 70 miners trapped in 2 coal mines after strongest earthquake in 25 years rocked Taiwan snt

    Taiwan earthquake: 70 miners trapped in two coal mines as strongest tremor in 25 years rocks country

    BAPS Hindu temple inaugurated by PM Modi in Abu Dhabi visited by over 3.5 lakh devotees in 1st month gcw

    BAPS Hindu temple inaugurated by PM Modi in Abu Dhabi visited by over 3.5 lakh devotees in 1st month

    SHOCKING Outrage erupts after 63-year-old priest married 12-year-old girl in Ghana, police investigate matter snt

    SHOCKING! Outrage erupts after 63-year-old priest married 12-year-old girl in Ghana, police investigate matter

    Meet S.A.R.A.H, the digital health promoter unveiled by WHO

    Meet S.A.R.A.H, the health expert who will be available for you 24x7

    Recent Stories

    Shaping Our Global Impact: The Significance of the 2024 Elections

    Gurumurthy's Take: The Significance of the 2024 Elections

    BREAKING AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar jail after nearly 6 months (WATCH) gcw

    BREAKING: AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar jail after nearly 6 months (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Huge boost for MI as star batter Suryakumar Yadav declared fit; likely to play clash against DC osf

    IPL 2024: Huge boost for MI as star batter Suryakumar Yadav declared fit; likely to play clash against DC

    Explained What is 'Ring of Fire', the phenomenon behind Taiwan's strongest earthquake in 25 years?

    Explained: What is 'Ring of Fire', the phenomenon behind Taiwan's strongest earthquake in 25 years?

    Telangana Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Sangareddy few dead injured gcw

    Telangana: Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Sangareddy, at least 5 dead

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon