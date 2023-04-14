North Korea test fires new solid-fuel ICBM, warns of 'extreme uneasiness, horror' to rivals

North Korea successfully test-launched a new solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with Kim Jong Un warning that the launch will "strike extreme uneasiness and horror" into the country's rivals.

North Korea stated on Friday that it tested the 'Hwasong-18', a new solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), in an effort to "radically promote" the country's nuclear strike capabilities. According to North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, the launch was overseen by the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, who has sworn to increase his nuclear arsenal in order to "strike extreme uneasiness and horror" in his adversaries.

The confirmation came a day after neighbouring countries detected a missile near Pyongyang. As a precautionary measure, Japan issued a temporary order directing residents of Hokkaido to seek shelter.

The test launch coincided with North Korea's harsh condemnation of recent US-South Korean joint military drills. North Korea-US tensions have been rising, and the successful test launch of the solid-fueled ICBM might bode trouble for Washington.

Also Read | Revealed: From anti-India elements to FTA, here's what PM Modi discussed with UK counterpart Rishi Sunak

The new type of ICBM is the first time that North Korea has used solid propellants, analysts told media. An intercontinental ballistic missile with built-in solid propellants would be easier to move and hide and could be fired faster. This will reduce the opportunities for its opponents to detect and counter the launch.

The majority of the country's biggest ballistic missiles use liquid fuel, which necessitates loading them with propellant at the launch site, which is a time-consuming operation.

Kim Jong Un said the successful launch of the new missile will make North Korea's rivals "experience a clearer security crisis, and constantly strike extreme uneasiness and horror into them by taking fatal and offensive counter-actions until they abandon their senseless thinking and reckless acts".

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin's critique Alexei Navalny has acute stomach pain, 'maybe being poisoned'

Only a few days ago, North Korea's leader promised to expand the country's nuclear weapons in more "practical and offensive" ways.

Since 2017, the government has tested many intercontinental missiles that have showed the potential range to reach the US mainland, but the others require liquid fuel that must be injected very close to launch and cannot remain fuelled for extended periods of time.

Also Read | Sweden shuts down embassy in Pakistan indefinitely; Here's why