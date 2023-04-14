Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    North Korea test fires new solid-fuel ICBM, warns of 'extreme uneasiness, horror' to rivals

    North Korea successfully test-launched a new solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with Kim Jong Un warning that the launch will "strike extreme uneasiness and horror" into the country's rivals.

    North Korea test fires new solid fuel ICBM warns of extreme uneasiness horror to rivals gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 9:38 AM IST

    North Korea stated on Friday that it tested the 'Hwasong-18', a new solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), in an effort to "radically promote" the country's nuclear strike capabilities. According to North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, the launch was overseen by the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, who has sworn to increase his nuclear arsenal in order to "strike extreme uneasiness and horror" in his adversaries.

    The confirmation came a day after neighbouring countries detected a missile near Pyongyang. As a precautionary measure, Japan issued a temporary order directing residents of Hokkaido to seek shelter.

    The test launch coincided with North Korea's harsh condemnation of recent US-South Korean joint military drills. North Korea-US tensions have been rising, and the successful test launch of the solid-fueled ICBM might bode trouble for Washington.

    Also Read | Revealed: From anti-India elements to FTA, here's what PM Modi discussed with UK counterpart Rishi Sunak

    The new type of ICBM is the first time that North Korea has used solid propellants, analysts told media. An intercontinental ballistic missile with built-in solid propellants would be easier to move and hide and could be fired faster. This will reduce the opportunities for its opponents to detect and counter the launch.

    The majority of the country's biggest ballistic missiles use liquid fuel, which necessitates loading them with propellant at the launch site, which is a time-consuming operation.

    Kim Jong Un said the successful launch of the new missile will make North Korea's rivals "experience a clearer security crisis, and constantly strike extreme uneasiness and horror into them by taking fatal and offensive counter-actions until they abandon their senseless thinking and reckless acts".

    Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin's critique Alexei Navalny has acute stomach pain, 'maybe being poisoned'

    Only a few days ago, North Korea's leader promised to expand the country's nuclear weapons in more "practical and offensive" ways.

    Since 2017, the government has tested many intercontinental missiles that have showed the potential range to reach the US mainland, but the others require liquid fuel that must be injected very close to launch and cannot remain fuelled for extended periods of time.

    Also Read | Sweden shuts down embassy in Pakistan indefinitely; Here's why

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2023, 9:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Revealed From anti India elements to FTA here is what PM Modi discussed with UK counterpart Rishi Sunak gcw

    Revealed: From anti-India elements to FTA, here's what PM Modi discussed with UK counterpart Rishi Sunak

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's critique Alexei Navalny has acute stomach pain, 'maybe being poisoned' AJR

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's critique Alexei Navalny has acute stomach pain, 'maybe being poisoned'

    Sweden shuts down embassy in Pakistan indefinitely; Here's why

    Sweden shuts down embassy in Pakistan indefinitely; Here's why

    Juice will not detect life on Jupiter but would assess chance of life

    Juice will not detect life on Jupiter but would assess chance of life

    Top Russian generals plan to sabotage Putin s war against Ukraine while he has chemotherapy gcw

    Top Russian generals plan to sabotage Putin's war against Ukraine while he has chemotherapy?

    Recent Stories

    11 year old stripped thrashed forced to chant religious slogans in Indore gcw

    11-year-old stripped, thrashed, forced to chant religious slogans in Indore

    Kerala's first Vande Bharat express to be flagged off on April 25; Report anr

    Kerala's first Vande Bharat express to be flagged off on April 25; Report

    Revealed From anti India elements to FTA here is what PM Modi discussed with UK counterpart Rishi Sunak gcw

    Revealed: From anti-India elements to FTA, here's what PM Modi discussed with UK counterpart Rishi Sunak

    From Varisu to Soppana Sundari, glance at Puthandu releases dropping on April 14 vma

    From Varisu to Soppana Sundari, glance at Puthandu releases dropping on April 14

    Skincare tips: Vitamin C to Hyaluronic Acid- 5 serums to hydrated and protected from sunburn, skin tan RBA

    Skincare tips: Vitamin C to Hyaluronic Acid- 5 serums to hydrated and protected from sunburn, skin tan

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon