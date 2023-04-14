Revealed: From anti-India elements to FTA, here's what PM Modi discussed with UK counterpart Rishi Sunak

PM Modi spoke with his UK counterpart, Rishi Sunak, over the telephone and reviewed the progress on a number of bilateral issues as part of the India-UK Roadmap 2030.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak and raised the matters pertaining to the security of Indian diplomatic establishments and anti-India elements in the country, among other issues. During their talks, Modi called for strong action against those forces who are involved in flaring up anti-India sentiments in the UK.

While reviewing the progress made in a number of bilateral issues as part of the India-UK Roadmap 2030, the two leaders expressed satisfaction on it. The leaders expressed pleasure with previous high-level meetings and strengthening collaboration, notably in the trade and economic sectors, and agreed on the importance of the two nations completing a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement as soon as possible.

On FTA front, Modi and Sunak “agreed on the need for early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement between the two countries,” an official statement said. With regards to attack on Indian diplomatic installations, Sunak conveyed him that the attack on Indian High Commission is totally “unacceptable”.

Rishi Sunak stated that the attacks on the Indian High Commission are completely unacceptable and pledged the protection of the Indian Mission and its workers.

He also assured of security of the Indian Mission and its personnel. On economic offenders, who have fled the country duping the bankers, the prime minister sought progress on the return of the fugitives so that they can appear before the Indian judicial system.

PM Modi invited Rishi Sunak to the G20 Summit, which will be hosted in India in September, during the phone chat. Rishi Sunak praised India's G20 leadership and emphasised the UK's unwavering support for India's efforts and their success. The leaders exchanged greetings on the eve of Baisakhi and agreed to remain in contact.

