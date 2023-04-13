Russian President Vladimir Putin's critique Alexei Navalny has acute stomach pain, 'maybe being poisoned'

The correctional service, which has in the past refuted claims that its personnel abused Navalny and asserted that he has always been provided with medical care, when necessary, did not reply right away to the remark.

Alexei Navalny, one of Russia's most prominent opposition politicians, is grappling with a mystery ailment in jail that could be some sort of slow acting poison. Navalny's spokeswoman said that he is not eating as the prison food is making his stomach pain worse.

Speaking to a news agency, Kira Yarmysh, the spokeswoman said, "There was an ambulance called for Alexei on Friday because of severe stomach pain he had which is a huge surprise for us to put it mildly as he has not experienced anything like this before."

"He doesn't eat anything because he is prohibited from receiving parcels with food or to buy food in the prison store and the food that is provided by the prison to him actually worsens his stomach pain," Yarmysh said. She said she was terrified for Navalny who she said was not receiving any proper medical care.

When questioned about claims that Navalny might be being slowly poisoned, the Kremlin said it was not following the state of his health and that it was a matter for the federal penitentiary service.

Navalny, who claims the allegations against him were made up to silence him and is currently serving a combined sentence of 11-1/2 years for fraud and contempt of court, claimed on Tuesday that he had been sent to solitary confinement and was being subjected to "extremely hellish" circumstances.

Yarmysh said he had suffered similar stomach pain in January after being treated with antibiotics for a virus and had again lost a lot of weight.