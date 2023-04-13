Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sweden shuts down embassy in Pakistan indefinitely; Here's why

    Due to the current security situation in Islamabad, the Embassy of Sweden is closed for visitors. The Migration Section is not, at the moment, able to handle requests of any kind, a notice on the embassy's website reads.

    Sweden shuts down embassy in Pakistan indefinitely; Here's why
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 3:41 PM IST

    Sweden has announced closing its embassy in Pakistan indefinitely due to the prevailing "security situation" in the crisis-hit country's capital.

    The embassy did not elaborate on the nature of the threat, but Pakistan's political situation is getting worse amid growing tension between the government and the Supreme Court.

    Pakistan's Supreme Court was hearing a petition to annul a bill aiming at curbing the powers of the chief justice to form panels of his choice for different cases.

    Due to the current security situation in Islamabad, the Embassy of Sweden is closed to visitors. The Migration Section is not, at the moment, able to handle requests of any kind, a notice on the embassy's website reads.

    Also, we cannot send any documents to our consulates, Gerrys, or to your home address. We understand that this will cause inconvenience. However, the safety of our applicants and staff members is of the highest priority, it said.

    The notice also stated that any questions regarding the reopening of the mission cannot be answered at the moment. Many believe the decision was linked to the recent incident of the burning of the Quran in Sweden.

    A Danish-Swedish far-right extremist burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on January 21 under the protection of Swedish police, drawing condemnation from Muslims worldwide.

    The political leaders of Pakistan, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and ousted Premier Imran Khan, condemned the incident.

    "No words are enough to adequately condemn the horrible act of desecration of the Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist in Sweden. The garb of freedom of expression cannot be used to hurt the religious emotions of 1.5 billion Muslims across the world. This is unacceptable, Sharif had tweeted.

    China temporarily closed down the consular section of its embassy in Pakistan in February due to technical issues", days after advising Chinese citizens in this country to be cautious due to the deteriorating security situation.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2023, 3:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Juice will not detect life on Jupiter but would assess chance of life

    Juice will not detect life on Jupiter but would assess chance of life

    Top Russian generals plan to sabotage Putin s war against Ukraine while he has chemotherapy gcw

    Top Russian generals plan to sabotage Putin's war against Ukraine while he has chemotherapy?

    People of Arunachal Pradesh protest against China, says they stand with India

    'We stand by India...' Anti-China protests in Arunachal Pradesh (WATCH)

    Myanmar ruling junta confirms air strike on Pazigyi village several killed gcw

    Myanmar's ruling junta confirms air strike on Pazigyi village, several killed

    Jerusalem Al-Aqsa mosque in focus as Israel-Hamas tensions boil over

    Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque in focus as Israel-Hamas tensions boil over

    Recent Stories

    Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmad breaks down in court after son Asad's encounter, bystander hurls bottle AJR

    Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmad breaks down in court after son Asad's encounter, bystander hurls bottle

    football Champions League dream drives Kylian Mbappe to pledge future to PSG will Lionel Messi follow suit snt

    Champions League dream drives Kylian Mbappe to pledge future to PSG; will Lionel Messi follow suit?

    Elon Musk reiterates his dog Floki is Twitter s CEO reveals favourite spot to sleep in HQ gcw

    Elon Musk reiterates his dog Floki is Twitter's CEO; reveals favourite spot to sleep in HQ

    Poila Baisakh 2023: From Chowman to Tipsy Tiger, here are five eateries in Kolkata where you can feast out AHA

    Poila Baisakh 2023: From Chowman to Tipsy Tiger, here are five eateries in Kolkata where you can feast out

    Mitti main mila denge Yogi Adityanath's video goes viral after encounter of Atiq Ahmed's son in Umesh Pal murder case

    'Mitti main mila denge': UP CM Yogi Adityanath's clip goes viral after encounter of gangster Atiq Ahmed's son

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon