Niger soldiers announce coup, President's removal on national TV; US calls for immediate release

The military's swift action resulted in the closure of Niger's borders and the imposition of a nationwide curfew, with all institutions of the republic suspended. The soldiers emphasized their opposition to any foreign intervention and reassured that they would ensure President Bazoum's well-being.

In a stunning turn of events, a group of soldiers took control of Niger's national television late on Wednesday to announce the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum from power. The announcement came just hours after the president was held in the presidential palace. Reading from a prepared statement, Colonel Amadou Abdramane, flanked by nine other officers, stated that the defence and security forces had collectively decided to "put an end to the regime that you know" due to the worsening security situation and governance issues.

The military's swift action resulted in the closure of Niger's borders and the imposition of a nationwide curfew, with all institutions of the republic suspended. The soldiers emphasized their opposition to any foreign intervention and reassured that they would ensure President Bazoum's well-being.

The sudden upheaval has sent shockwaves through the West African nation, raising concerns about the country's stability and political future. As the situation unfolds, the international community closely watches developments in Niger.

WATCH: Whistleblower Grusch claims aliens exist; ex-US Navy pilot exposes Govt's underreporting of UFO threat

Niger, a land-locked former French colony, has been a crucial ally for Western powers involved in counter-insurgency efforts. However, the new juntas in charge in Mali and Burkina Faso have shown growing hostility towards Western assistance, posing challenges for the fight against insurgency.

Beyond security concerns, Niger is also an essential partner for the European Union in addressing irregular migration from sub-Saharan Africa. The country's strategic location and cooperation have been valuable in tackling migration issues.

France, in particular, has made significant military movements in the region, shifting troops from Mali to Niger last year due to strained relations with the interim authorities in Mali. Additionally, France has withdrawn special forces from Burkina Faso amidst similar tensions.

Mohamed Bazoum's election as President of Niger marked the first democratic transition of power in a country that has experienced four military coups since gaining independence from France in 1960.

For Western nations, Bazoum has been a vital ally in the Sahel region. Countries like France, the United States, and the EU have invested substantial resources to support Niger and its security forces in their fight against terrorism.

Wildfires ravage Italy: Terrifying video of woman's attempt to flee blaze in Sicily goes viral (WATCH)

The United States alone claims to have spent approximately $500 million since 2012 to aid Niger's security efforts. Germany has also pledged its commitment to participate in a three-year European military mission aimed at strengthening Niger's military capabilities.

However, with the military takeover in Niger, the future of Western assistance in the region hangs in the balance. Ulf Laessing, the head of the Sahel program for Germany's Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung think-tank, recognizes Bazoum's significance, emphasizing that the West has relied on him as a beacon of hope in the Sahel region. As events unfold, the stability and security of the region remain uncertain, leaving Western powers to navigate an ever-changing landscape in their efforts to combat terrorism and ensure regional stability.

The military takeover in Niger has triggered widespread condemnation from international entities. The United States, European Union, United Nations, France, and others have expressed their concern and disapproval of the uprising.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken personally reached out to President Bazoum during the turmoil when he was held in the presidential palace. Blinken conveyed a strong message, emphasizing that the US economic and security partnership with Niger hinges on the preservation of democratic governance. The United States has a vested interest in the stability and democratic progress of the region.

As the situation continues to unfold, the international community closely monitors the events in Niger, hoping for a swift resolution and the restoration of democratic norms. The calls for Bazoum's release and the emphasis on democratic governance highlight the importance of upholding democratic principles and the rule of law in the country and the wider region.

WATCH: Charging sea lions startle beachgoers at San Diego's La Jolla Cove; video goes viral