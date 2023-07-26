WATCH: Whistleblower Grusch claims aliens exist; ex-US Navy pilot exposes Govt's underreporting of UFO threat

While testifying to Congress in the UFO hearings case, David Grusch said that US officials recovered a non-human aircraft which contained non-human biological remains.

Possible "nonhuman biological material" was found at a so-called alien crash retrieval site, a former U.S. intelligence officer and UFO whistleblower told a House subcommittee on Wednesday. The witness, David Grusch, made the comments in response to questions from Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. about the alleged crash site and whether or not the bodies of the pilots were found.

Grusch asserted that the government has biological remnants from crashed alien aircraft, but he provided few information. He claimed he would only speak further on the subject in private and declined to comment on the "specific documentation" of these files.

"Biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah," Grusch said, referencing words he made in a News Nation interview in June.

Mace followed up by asking if the biologics were "human" or "nonhuman."

"Nonhuman and that was the assessment of people with direct knowledge on the program who I talked to that are currently still on the program," Grusch responded.

Meanwhile, Former US Navy pilot Ryan Graves, who claims to have encountered UFOs firsthand, accused the US government of downplaying the threat they pose, stating that the number of unidentified flying objects is being "grossly underreported" and is an "urgent" issue.

"Military air crew and commercial pilots are frequently witnessing these phenomenons," he told a committee hearing. "The stigma is real and powerful and challenges national security."

Graves was giving evidence at a session held by the House Oversight Subcommittee, which covers US national security and foreign affairs. The hearing, the first of its type, was announced last week as reported UFO encounters received more attention.

In his opening remarks, Glenn Grothman, the committee's Republican chairman, claimed that a "lack of transparency" had fueled "wild speculation" that had weakened "public trust" in governmental institutions.

Robert Garcia, a Democrat, stated that reports of UFOs and UAPs "warrant investigation and oversight."

Graves claimed that while serving at Virginia Beach in 2014, he first noticed "unknown objects" in US airspace.

A UAP characterised as a "dark grey or black cube inside a clear sphere" caused two aircraft to "split" during a training flight 10 miles off the coast, according to Graves. He said that despite his safety concerns, no formal record of the incident was kept. He claimed that for many years, such "excessive classification practices" had kept "crucial information hidden."

"If they are foreign drones, it is an urgent national security problem," he said. "If it is something else, it's an issue for science. In either case, they are an issue for flight safety."

The majority of the sightings were thought to be drones or balloons, according to a Pentagon assessment from 2021, which found no proof connecting UAPs to extraterrestrials.

A Chinese "spy balloon" that was shot down above US territory is one instance from this year.

On Wednesday, three persons were called to testify, including Graves. David Fravor, a former naval commander, and David Grusch, a former intelligence official, were the other two.

The declassification of UFO-related data has come under fire during Joe Biden's administration, and this month the Senate submitted an amendment to yearly military policy legislation that aims to achieve just that.

The level of interest has been so great that early this year, NASA hosted its first public conference on the subject.

Even though just a small percentage of sightings included signals that might be classified as "anomalous," a panel of scientists and retired astronauts said that there had been a rise in sightings.

Due to the way the term is used in popular culture, the US space agency began calling UFOs UAPs.

NASA's assistant deputy associate administrator for research, Dr. Daniel Evans, stated at the May conference that the agency's preferred acronym indicated the subject was "serious business".