WATCH: Charging sea lions startle beachgoers at San Diego's La Jolla Cove; video goes viral

Watch the viral video of two sea lions unexpectedly charging at beachgoers in San Diego's La Jolla Cove, raising concerns about human-wildlife interactions.

A video capturing the unexpected charge of two sea lions at a group of beachgoers in San Diego's famous La Jolla Cove has gone viral on the internet. The incident occurred on a crowded Sunday evening, with summer crowds, mostly tourists, seeking close encounters and photos with the beautiful sea mammals and their newly weaned pups.

The clip shows the alarming moment when the sea lions chased away the tourists, prompting screams and a rush of people trying to escape the approaching mammals. The tiny, protected beach, one of California's most iconic spots, became overwhelmed with visitors, leading to this unnerving encounter.

Japhet Perez Estrada, a La Jolla native and business owner, who frequently swims at the cove, recorded the video. He emphasized the importance of educating oneself about marine life and respecting sea lions' space to avoid such incidents.

"I feel like people should educate themselves a little bit about the marine life here - what to do, what not to do, respect the sea lions, don't touch them, don't get in their space," Japhet Perez Estrada told FOX 5 on Monday.

"I looked to my left and I see a big sea lion just come out of the water and start charging and that's when it turns to chaos," Perez Estrada said. "Everyone was screaming and running around."

As the video circulates on the internet, opinions vary among viewers. Some argue that humans should not encroach on the natural habitat of these magnificent creatures, while others speculate that the sea lions may have been chasing each other.

"Don't blame them at all. Humans are a darn pestilence on this earth and the sealions know it," a user said, while another added, "We are absolutely encroaching on their space I despair ... they are stressed out."

Robyn Davidoff, chair of the Sierra Club Seal Society told Fox News, "In the sea lion world, this is mating season and the males are trying to establish territory, both in the water and on land."

He added, "They do that by pushing the other one out of the way."

The conflict between humans and sea lions is not uncommon, especially during mating season, when the males establish territories in the water and on land. While sea lions are captivating and often loved by viewers on the internet, such encounters highlight the need for responsible behaviour and consideration for the well-being of these remarkable animals.