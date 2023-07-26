Wildfires ravage Italy: Terrifying video of woman's attempt to flee blaze in Sicily goes viral (WATCH)

Extreme weather conditions have been wreaking havoc in Italy, with Sicily facing raging wildfires amid weeks of record-breaking temperatures. A video recently surfaced on social media, capturing a terrifying scene of a wall of flames engulfing the edge of a highway. The now-viral footage shows a car bravely driving through the wildfire, highlighting the severity of the situation.

As the wildfires continue to devastate Italy's southern island of Sicily, the toll of destruction and loss of life is becoming apparent. The regional president reported that three elderly individuals have lost their lives due to the fires. In the outskirts of Palermo, the regional capital, the charred bodies of a couple in their 70s were found in their burnt-out home. Another tragic incident involved the death of a woman in her late 80s in the Palermo province, as an ambulance was unable to reach her home due to the fires in the area.

Sicilian President Renato Schifani expressed the gravity of the situation through a Facebook message, describing the day as one of the most difficult in decades, with scorching heat and unprecedented devastating fires taking a toll on the region.

The wildfires have also impacted transportation and tourism in the area. Just last week, a fire inside a terminal building led to the near-total closure of Sicily's largest airport in Catania, situated on the eastern side of the island. On Tuesday, Palermo airport also had to be closed temporarily due to a nearby wildfire.

The situation in Sicily serves as a stark reminder of the devastating effects of extreme weather events and the urgent need for measures to mitigate and address such disasters.