Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wildfires ravage Italy: Terrifying video of woman's attempt to flee blaze in Sicily goes viral (WATCH)

    Devastating wildfires sweep Sicily as extreme weather hits Italy; a harrowing video shows a car driving through a wall of flames on a highway.

    Wildfires ravage Italy: Terrifying video of woman's attempt to flee blaze in Sicily goes viral (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 5:08 PM IST

    Extreme weather conditions have been wreaking havoc in Italy, with Sicily facing raging wildfires amid weeks of record-breaking temperatures. A video recently surfaced on social media, capturing a terrifying scene of a wall of flames engulfing the edge of a highway. The now-viral footage shows a car bravely driving through the wildfire, highlighting the severity of the situation.

    As the wildfires continue to devastate Italy's southern island of Sicily, the toll of destruction and loss of life is becoming apparent. The regional president reported that three elderly individuals have lost their lives due to the fires. In the outskirts of Palermo, the regional capital, the charred bodies of a couple in their 70s were found in their burnt-out home. Another tragic incident involved the death of a woman in her late 80s in the Palermo province, as an ambulance was unable to reach her home due to the fires in the area.

    Sicilian President Renato Schifani expressed the gravity of the situation through a Facebook message, describing the day as one of the most difficult in decades, with scorching heat and unprecedented devastating fires taking a toll on the region.

    The wildfires have also impacted transportation and tourism in the area. Just last week, a fire inside a terminal building led to the near-total closure of Sicily's largest airport in Catania, situated on the eastern side of the island. On Tuesday, Palermo airport also had to be closed temporarily due to a nearby wildfire.

    The situation in Sicily serves as a stark reminder of the devastating effects of extreme weather events and the urgent need for measures to mitigate and address such disasters.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2023, 5:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Startling 8-year-old buys AK-47 from dark web in Netherlands, mother shares shocking story snt

    Startling! 8-year-old buys AK-47 from dark web in Netherlands, mother shares shocking story

    WATCH Charging sea lions startle beachgoers at San Diego's La Jolla Cove; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Charging sea lions startle beachgoers at San Diego's La Jolla Cove; video goes viral

    Twice exiled! Journey of mathematician Alexey Sossinsky through Russia's history and Ukraine war snt

    Twice exiled! Journey of mathematician Alexey Sossinsky through Russia's history and Ukraine war

    Saudi Arabia offers highest salaries for expats in world; Report anr

    Saudi Arabia offers highest salaries for expats in world; Report

    Breaking barriers: Meet Rikkie Kolle, the first transgender Miss Netherlands aiming for Miss Universe crown snt

    Breaking barriers: Meet Rikkie Kolle, the first transgender Miss Netherlands aiming for Miss Universe crown

    Recent Stories

    Slash Your Grocery Bill: 7 smart ways to save money on groceries MSW EAI

    Slash Your Grocery Bill: 7 smart ways to save money on groceries

    Indore culinary delights: 7 mouthwatering snacks to savor AJR EAI

    Indore's culinary delights: 7 mouthwatering snacks to savor

    Startling 8-year-old buys AK-47 from dark web in Netherlands, mother shares shocking story snt

    Startling! 8-year-old buys AK-47 from dark web in Netherlands, mother shares shocking story

    'Centre assured second Vande Bharat train in Kerala', says BJP state president K Surendran anr

    Kerala to get second Vande Bharat train in Kerala, says BJP state president K Surendran

    From Action Replayy to Jism 2: 7 worst films to watch on 0TT platflorm ADC

    From Action Replayy to Jism 2: 7 worst films to watch on 0TT platflorm

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon
    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon