Over 17,000 children affected by Nepal's devastating floods need urgent mental health support, UNICEF reports. Many are struggling with trauma after witnessing loss of family and homes. Rescue operations continue amid a high death and missing toll.

More than 17,000 children affected by the devastating flash floods in Nepal require urgent mental health and psychosocial support as they cope with trauma, displacement and the loss of loved ones, UNICEF said, warning of the severe emotional and social impact of the disaster.

The Psychological Toll on Children

In a release issued on Tuesday, UNICEF noted that many children witnessed the loss of family members, destruction of homes and schools, displacement from their communities and uncertainty surrounding missing relatives. The agency said an estimated 17,000 children need mental health and psychosocial support, while 541 unaccompanied and separated children remain at heightened risk and require protection services.

"Beyond the visible destruction, these floods have left deep emotional scars on children and families," said Alice Akunga, UNICEF Representative to Nepal. "The floods struck during the school day, shattering children's sense of safety in an instant. Many children witnessed distressing events and are now struggling with fear, anxiety and grief, with some unable to speak about what they experienced," Akunga added.

She further said that alongside humanitarian supplies and restoration of critical infrastructure, children need mental health and psychosocial support to process their experiences, regain a sense of security and begin to recover.

Rescue Efforts and Casualty Report

The UNICEF statement came as search, rescue and relief operations continued across flood-affected areas, with Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) reporting 1,399 deaths and 5,179 people still missing as of 7 pm on September 15.

According to the latest data from NDRRMA, casualties were reported across Chitwan, Nawalparasi East, Nawalparasi West, Nuwakot, Rasuwa, Gorkha, Dhading and Tanahun. NDRRMA said 13,742 people had been rescued, while 343 people had been treated at 19 hospitals and 282 had been discharged. Various security agencies have provided treatment to 9,496 people. Rescue operations have also involved extensive air operations. The Nepal Army has conducted 1,561 helicopter flights, while APF-Nepal has conducted 320 flights in affected areas.

The disaster has also left thousands of people unaccounted for.

Expert Warnings on Long-Term Trauma

UNICEF said that the psychological impact of the disaster could compound protection risks for vulnerable children, including through social isolation, stigma and reduced access to support services.

"The invisible burden of trauma on flood-affected children and families is deeply distressing," said Dr Shitanshu Dhakal, Medical Officer at Trishuli Hospital in Nuwakot and a former UNICEF Youth Advocate for mental health. "Fear can remain long after the disaster itself. Children must be at the centre of the mental health response, with immediate psychological first aid and sustained support to prevent long-term consequences," Dhakal said.

UNICEF's On-Ground Intervention

UNICEF said it is working with government authorities and partners on family tracing, reunification and psychosocial support. So far, 18 unaccompanied and separated children have been reunited with their families, while alternative family-based care is being arranged for children who have lost both parents.

Community-based protection monitoring teams have also been established along key transit and displacement routes to identify children at risk, facilitate referrals and help prevent trafficking, exploitation and family separation.

The agency said it and its partners are scaling up mental health and psychosocial support through Psychological First Aid and counselling services. Eighteen Child-Friendly Spaces, including 13 supported by UNICEF, are providing safe environments for children to play, learn and begin recovering, supported by psychologists, counsellors and frontline workers.

UNICEF called for increased investment in child protection and mental health services to ensure that children affected by the floods receive sustained support to cope with the aftermath, recover and rebuild their lives. (ANI)