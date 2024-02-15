Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    New Russian nuclear-capable weapon triggers alarm on Capitol Hill

    United States lawmaker Mike Turner, head of the House Intelligence Committee, disclosed a "serious national security threat" to members of Congress, prompting calls for President Biden to declassify relevant information. While details remain undisclosed, concerns focus on Russian capabilities in space, including the development of a nuclear-capable weapon

    New Russian nuclear-capable weapon triggers alarm on Capitol Hill
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 9:31 AM IST

    United States lawmaker Mike Turner, the head of the House Intelligence Committee, revealed on Wednesday that members of Congress have been briefed on an unspecified "serious national security threat." The announcement, shrouded in ambiguity, prompted calls for President Biden to declassify pertinent information to facilitate further discussion and action.

    The statement issued by Representative Turner, a Republican from Ohio, urged the Biden administration to declassify all information related to the threat, without providing specific details. While the nature of the threat remains undisclosed, US officials hinted at concerns regarding Russian capabilities in space.

    CBS News reported citing sources that Russia's development of a nuclear-capable weapon capable of disrupting US satellites has raised alarms. Despite no evidence suggesting the deployment of such a weapon, the issue is deemed significant, particularly in the realm of space security.

    Lawmakers were observed entering and exiting a secure facility on Capitol Hill following Turner's statement, with Jason Crow, a Democrat from Colorado, emphasizing the importance of addressing the issue seriously, albeit without immediate alarm. Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, reassured the public that while the matter warrants attention, there is no cause for panic. 

    Echoing these sentiments, House Speaker Mike Johnson emphasized that congressional leadership is actively engaged in addressing the situation and reassured the public of a steady response.

    Meanwhile, the Senate Intelligence Committee, led by Chairman Mark Warner and Vice Chairman Marco Rubio, confirmed their awareness of the intelligence referenced by Turner. The committee leaders underscored the importance of cautious deliberation and collaboration with the Biden administration to determine an appropriate response.

    White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan announced plans for a briefing with the so-called "Gang of Eight" congressional leaders, highlighting ongoing efforts to address national security challenges. Sullivan expressed confidence in the Biden administration's commitment to safeguarding the nation's security interests.

    As discussions unfold and efforts to address the national security threat intensify, bipartisan cooperation between Congress and the administration remains pivotal in ensuring effective responses to emerging challenges.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 9:31 AM IST
