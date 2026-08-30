PM Modi arrived in Bishkek for the 26th SCO Summit after his two-day state visit to Uzbekistan. In Uzbekistan, India and the host nation elevated ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and PM Modi received the 'Oliy Darajali Do'stlik' Order.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bishkek on Sunday, where he will participate in the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, marking the next leg of his two-country visit after concluding his state visit to Uzbekistan. PM Modi arrived in the Kyrgyz capital at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov.

The 26th SCO Summit will bring together leaders of member states to deliberate on regional and international issues and ways to further strengthen cooperation within the grouping.

Enthusiastic Welcome in Bishkek

The Prime Minister's arrival was met with enthusiasm among members of the Indian diaspora and residents. Speaking about PM Modi's visit, Deepak Joshi, an Indian national residing in Bishkek, said the Prime Minister's arrival was a matter of "honour and great privilege" for Indians living abroad. "It is kind of an honour and great privilege that the Prime Minister is coming here. So much transformation has taken place in the last 12 years that it's unbelievable, and PM Modi deserves huge credit for this," Joshi said.

Recalling developments in his native Uttarakhand, he said, "I come from Uttarakhand. My father's village got electricity in 2017." He also praised the government's defence initiatives, saying, "For Defence, he has done wonders. We have seen it in Operation Sindoor."

"We as NRIs feel absolutely honoured that the value of our passports, the respect, and everything has changed in the last 10-12 years," Joshi added.

A Kyrgyzstan national, Zara Beiim Gasanova, who is learning Hindi in the Central Asian nation, also expressed excitement over PM Modi's visit. "I am learning Hindi at the Indian Embassy. I am very excited that PM Modi is coming, and we are all standing here, ready to greet and see him. We love India; we love the Indian people. We like India," Gasanova said.

Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Uzbekistan

Before arriving in Bishkek, PM Modi concluded his two-day state visit to Uzbekistan, where he held bilateral and delegation-level talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. During the visit, India and Uzbekistan elevated their bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and agreed on an ambitious roadmap covering trade and investment, infrastructure, digital public infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence, critical minerals, energy, space, agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education and culture.

The two sides also set a target of increasing bilateral trade to USD 5 billion by 2030, from the current level of more than USD 1 billion, with a focus on market access, connectivity and banking and payment systems.

Diplomatic Gestures and Tributes

As he departed Tashkent, PM Modi thanked President Mirziyoyev for his hospitality and personal commitment to strengthening India-Uzbekistan ties. "Thank you Uzbekistan! Gratitude to President Mirziyoyev for his warmth, attention to detail and personal commitment to the India-Uzbekistan friendship," PM Modi said in a post on X.

During his Uzbekistan visit, PM Modi also paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Shastri Memorial in Tashkent. "Paid homage to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji in Tashkent. We remember a towering statesman whose unwavering commitment to the nation continues to inspire generations," PM Modi said.

The visit also saw PM Modi and President Mirziyoyev jointly plant a tree at the Presidential Palace garden under India's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative and Uzbekistan's 'Yashil Makon' green efforts, highlighting their shared commitment to environmental sustainability.

PM Modi was also conferred with the 'Oliy Darajali Do'stlik' Order, Uzbekistan's highest honour for foreign leaders, for his contribution to strengthening friendship between the two countries. India and Uzbekistan also agreed to cooperate on the restoration and conservation of ancient Buddhist heritage sites in Uzbekistan and expand youth exchange programmes.

Following the SCO Summit in Bishkek, PM Modi's participation is expected to further strengthen India's engagement with the SCO and its Central Asian partners as the organisation marks 25 years of its existence. (ANI)

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