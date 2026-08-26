Indian K-drama fan and solo travel vlogger Anali Gupta shared glimpses of her 30-day South Korea trip, exploring Seoul, Busan and Gyeongju. From cherry blossoms and palaces to Korean food, karaoke and new friendships, her travel post has caught social media attention.

For lifelong K-drama fan and solo travel vlogger Anali Gupta, a 30-day journey through South Korea became much more than a holiday. From wandering through Seoul's traditional neighbourhoods and visiting grand palaces to trying Korean food, meeting strangers who became friends and watching cherry blossoms in full bloom, the trip turned a childhood dream into reality.

Gupta spent 10 days in Busan, three days in Gyeongju and the remaining days exploring Seoul, documenting snippets of her journey along the way. In an Instagram post shared on May 5, she looked back on her solo adventure through a collection of photographs and memories from Seoul.

Seoul Captures Anali Gupta’s Heart

Sharing photographs from her Seoul trip, Gupta described the city as a place that had captured her heart in ways she had never imagined.

Her collection featured glimpses of some of Seoul's most recognisable attractions, including Namsan Tower, Bukchon Hanok Village, Gyeongbokgung Palace, Eunpyeong Hanok Village, Insadong, Myeongdong and Gangnam.

She also explored the city's popular Starfield Library, wandered through traditional streets and spent time discovering the many cosy cafes scattered across Seoul.

For Gupta, the experience was particularly meaningful because visiting South Korea had been a childhood dream. She said her only regret was not visiting the country sooner.

30 Days Of Solo Travel Across South Korea

Gupta's journey included three destinations, with Seoul taking up the largest portion of her trip.

She spent 10 days in Busan, three days in Gyeongju and the rest of her 30-day trip exploring Seoul. While she took countless photographs during her time in the capital, she admitted that choosing which ones to share was difficult.

Instead, she selected a handful of random moments that captured the atmosphere of her trip.

From traditional architecture and historic landmarks to modern libraries, late-night photo booths and bustling streets, the photographs offered a glimpse into the different sides of Seoul.

Korean Food, Karaoke And New Friendships

Beyond sightseeing, Gupta said she immersed herself in Korean culture throughout the trip.

Food became an important part of her experience, with Korean dishes featuring prominently in her daily routine. She even joked about eating ramen for 10 days straight.

Her itinerary also included karaoke sessions, visits to photo booths and long walks through Seoul's streets. One of the highlights was meeting people at her hostel, some of whom started as strangers and eventually became friends.

She also spent time exploring Seoul's cosy cafes and attended a Coldplay concert during her stay.

Cherry Blossoms Add To The Seoul Experience

The timing of Gupta's visit made the journey even more memorable, with cherry blossoms in full bloom across the city.

She captured several moments surrounded by the spring blossoms, describing the experience as almost dreamlike.

Her photographs also featured lantern-lit temple scenes, traditional Korean houses and evenings spent exploring Seoul's streets. From peaceful cultural landmarks to lively neighbourhoods, the trip allowed her to experience different aspects of the city.

Social Media Reacts To Seoul Travel Photos

Gupta's photographs attracted reactions from social media users, with followers particularly drawn to the city's architecture and attractions.

One user commented: "Starfield library is like dream place."

Another user wrote: "So beautiful."

The reactions reflected the visual appeal of the destinations featured in Gupta's post, particularly the iconic Starfield Library.

‘Seoul Stole My Heart’

Looking back on her 30-day solo trip, Gupta said she felt as though she had been living in a dream.

Her journey brought together many of the experiences she had associated with South Korea through her lifelong interest in K-dramas, while also giving her the opportunity to experience the country's culture firsthand.

From Busan and Gyeongju to Seoul, the trip included traditional villages, palaces, Korean food, karaoke, friendships, photo booths, cosy cafes and cherry blossoms.

For Gupta, however, the biggest takeaway was simple: South Korea had transformed a childhood dream into a real-life experience, and Seoul had truly stolen her heart.