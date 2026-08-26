A powerful flash flood in Nepal’s Himalayan Rasuwa district has swept through settlements and infrastructure near the Tibet border, triggering a major rescue operation and raising fresh concerns over the vulnerability of the region to sudden mountain floods. According to reports, at least 7 people have been killed and around 41 security personnel are missing as rescue efforts continue.

Today, a devastating sudden surge in the Bhotekoshi River has caused widespread destruction, with fears that several people may have been killed or swept away. 📍Rasuwa District, Nepal, along the China border. pic.twitter.com/52if8LGlO9 — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) August 26, 2026

नेपाल में बाढ़ का खौफनाक Video



रसुवा जिले में भोटेकोशी नदी में अचानक बाढ़ आई। बड़ी संख्या में लोगों के बह जाने की सूचना हैं। कई बाजार, गाँव सहित जलविद्युत परियोजनाएं भी चपेट में आई हैं। सेना तैनात कर दी गई है। pic.twitter.com/92ndP7Uenq — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) August 26, 2026

INDIA NEEDS TO WATCH THIS HIMALAYAN FLOOD WAVE!



A major flood has entered Nepal’s Bhote Koshi from the Tibetan side, triggering alerts across the Trishuli basin.



Bhote Koshi becomes Trishuli which becomes Narayani/Gandak and if flows into Bihar eventually into the Ganga.… pic.twitter.com/7R4toMNrS7 — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) August 26, 2026

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River on Wednesday morning, affecting areas including Timure and Syafrubesi. Villages, roads, bridges and infrastructure project sites have reportedly suffered damage, while authorities warned that the full scale of destruction and any loss of life were still being assessed.

The disaster has also led to widespread speculation about its cause. A similar flood on the same river last year was eventually linked to the sudden drainage of a supraglacial lake in Tibet. However, there is no official confirmation yet that Wednesday’s flood was caused by a glacial lake outburst.

Here is what we know so far.