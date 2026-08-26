Sadhguru has announced that 77 pilgrims from his Isha Foundation are missing after a sudden flash flood in Nepal. He said the immigration office where the pilgrims were present was completely submerged. Efforts are on to contact them, he added.

New Delhi:Sadhguru has announced that 77 pilgrims from the Isha Foundation are missing following a flash flood in Nepal. The group was returning from the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra when the tragedy struck.

According to Sadhguru, the pilgrims were at an immigration office when the flash flood occurred, and the entire building was submerged. He confirmed that they are trying to establish contact with the missing group. He also mentioned that out of 21 tour groups, 495 people have already returned safely.

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In a post on X, Sadhguru shared more details. He said 743 people were in Tibet, 148 in Nepal, 77 at the immigration centre, and three volunteers were in Timure, Nepal. "A terrible and tragic flash flood has taken place at Gyirong in Tibet - China, and one of our Kailash groups was caught in it," he wrote.

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"Volunteers and support teams are all deeply distressed. The Guru is making maximum efforts for the rescue," the post continued. He stated that there is no official information yet about the people who were at the immigration office.

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Sadhguru added that they are working with authorities to somehow reach the disaster site. "Whatever the risks, we are willing to take them to be part of the rescue," he said. Expressing his sorrow, he assured that they are making every possible effort in this extremely difficult situation.