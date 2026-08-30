149 Indians have been rescued from catastrophic flash floods in Nepal, where the death toll has reached 794 with over 2,500 missing. India has sent a forensic team to help identify victims via DNA analysis amid ongoing relief operations.

149 Indians rescued from Nepal floods

A total of 149 Indians have been rescued amid the ongoing relief operations following the catastrophic flash floods in Nepal. In an official update, the Ministry of External Affairs released a list of the Indian nationals rescued from the flood-hit regions of Nepal.

Update on Indian Nationals rescued in Nepal ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sgT6k5rzCM — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 30, 2026

Devastating death toll and missing persons

This comes as the total number of bodies recovered following the devastating flash floods in Nepal has reached 794 as of 5:45 PM on Sunday, Nepal Police announced.

According to the updated data, the highest number of fatalities has been recorded in Chitwan with 264 deaths, followed by Nawalparasi East with 197, Nawalparasi West with 120, Gorkha with 61, Nuwakot with 52, Dhading with 50, Tanahun with 37, and Rasuwa with 13.

Earlier, Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Authority (NDRRMA) announced that as of 1 PM, 2,502 individuals remain missing as rescue operations continue across multiple affected areas.

Unidentified bodies are being stored at 21 hospitals nationwide while authorities work on identification procedures.

Out of the total missing persons, NDRRMA stated that 933 are workers from regional hydropower projects, 592 are foreign nationals, and 127 are Nepali citizens travelling with foreign groups.

Dozens of missing reports also include personnel from the Nepal Police, Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, Customs Office, and Immigration Office.

Massive rescue operations underway

Authorities report 239 injured individuals are currently receiving care or have been discharged, supported by six surgical medical teams deployed to the disaster zone.

Nearly 20,000 security personnel have been deployed, leading to 8,730 total rescues by ground forces.

Air crews have conducted 363 helicopter flights, airlifting 3,081 people, including 236 foreigners, and rescuing 279 individuals directly from a flooded hydropower tunnel over recent days.

India provides forensic assistance

India has deployed a forensic team in Nepal to assist in analysing DNA samples and identifying the mortal remains of the victims of the recent flash floods, of which the death toll has risen to 734 people as of Sunday afternoon.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava met the Indian forensic team deployed in the flood-hit country.

"Ambassador Naveen Srivastava met members of the Indian Forensic Team deployed to Nepal. The team will work alongside their Nepali counterparts in analysing DNA samples to assist in identifying the mortal remains of the victims of the recent flash floods," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Srivastava shared on X, "Met the members of Indian Forensic Team that arrived on 4th relief flight to Kathmandu. They will be working with their Nepali counterparts to support the analysis of DNA samples of those who lost their lives in the tragic flash flood in #Rasuwa. India will continue to strongly support the ongoing relief efforts of Nepal."

Noting the Ambassador's meeting, the Indian Embassy in Nepal wrote in a post on X, "Ambassador @navsri6619 met with the members of Indian Forensic Team, who will be working with their Nepali counterparts to support the analysis of DNA samples for identification of mortal remains of victims of the recent flash flood in Nepal."

While India has provided relief supplies to the neighbouring country, Nepal also sought additional support for forensic laboratories and rapid DNA analysis to identify more than 600 bodies recovered in the flash floods that ravaged the country.

This comes after Nepal PM Balen Shah said on Saturday that management is being conducted strictly under the Unidentified and Unclaimed Body Management Directives, 2026, to ensure DNA sampling and proper records before final rites are administered for unidentifiable victims. (ANI)