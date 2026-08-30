Following talks between PM Modi and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, India and Uzbekistan will create a 'dedicated mechanism' for pact implementation. They also identified new cooperation sectors like energy, critical minerals, pharma, and agriculture.

India and Uzbekistan on Sunday agreed to establish a "dedicated mechanism" to ensure the effective implementation of agreements reached between the two countries and identified new areas of cooperation, including energy, critical minerals, pharmaceuticals, jewellery and agriculture, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

'Very Fruitful' Discussions

Addressing a joint press statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day state visit to the Central Asian country, following high-level talks in Tashkent, President Mirziyoyev said the two sides had held "very fruitful" discussions and taken important decisions to further strengthen their bilateral partnership. "We had a very fruitful meeting and took very important decisions today. Our straightforward and deep discussions prove the strong friendship and strategic partnership between our nations, which is very effective on the world stage," Mirziyoyev said.

He said the two countries had discussed possibilities across various sectors and created a roadmap for cooperation. The Uzbek President also lauded India's progress in digital innovation, Artificial Intelligence and startups, describing them as areas contributing to sustainable development globally. "As a true friend of India, we are very happy with India's progress in digital innovation, Artificial Intelligence, and startups, which are leading global centres of sustainable development," he said.

Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and New Sectors

Mirziyoyev said India and Uzbekistan had elevated their bilateral ties to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" and put in place mechanisms to ensure that the agreements reached during the talks are implemented effectively. "We have elevated our partnership to a new level of 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.' To implement our agreements, we have established a dedicated mechanism. We decided to have dedicated teams for trade and economic cooperation," he added.

He further said that the two countries had identified several new sectors for cooperation, including energy and critical minerals, along with pharmaceuticals, jewellery and agriculture. "We also identified new areas of cooperation, including energy, critical minerals, pharmaceuticals, jewellery, and agriculture," Mirziyoyev said.

Regional and Historical Context

Highlighting the importance of regional and people-to-people ties, the Uzbek President said stronger regional relations would contribute to increasing contacts between the people of the two countries. "We confirmed that our stances on various global issues are closely aligned, and we will continue to support each other at global forums like the UN, BRICS, and the Non-Aligned Movement," he said.

Mirziyoyev also underlined the longstanding historical links between India and Uzbekistan, saying that the ties between the two peoples date back centuries. "The historical ties between our people are ancient, and it is heartening to see them grow," he said.

India and Uzbekistan established diplomatic relations on March 18, 1992, with the signing of a protocol in Tashkent. India was among the first countries to recognise Uzbekistan's sovereignty following its independence. The two countries elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership in 2011. Since then, the partnership has been supported by several institutional mechanisms at the political and official levels to ensure regular engagement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's current two-day state visit to Uzbekistan, from August 29 to August 31, follows his previous visit to the country in 2015, as well as his visits in 2016 and 2022 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summits. The bilateral relationship has also witnessed high-level exchanges, including President Mirziyoyev's State Visit to India in 2018 and his participation in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in 2019.

Following his visit to Tashkent, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Bishkek at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to participate in the 26th SCO Summit, which will mark 25 years of the organisation. (ANI)