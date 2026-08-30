Minister of State Pabitra Margherita visited Vietnam and Laos from August 26-29, 2026. The visit aimed to strengthen bilateral partnerships under India's Act East Policy and reaffirm India's commitment to ASEAN centrality.

Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita concluded an official visit to Vietnam and Laos from August 26 to 29, 2026, aimed at strengthening bilateral partnerships and reinforcing regional cooperation.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the official visit served to further advance bilateral engagement under India's broader regional vision. "The visit of MoS (PM) to Vietnam and Lao PDR further strengthened India's bilateral partnerships with Vietnam and Lao PDR under the Act East Policy, and also reaffirmed India's commitment to ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP)," the MEA stated.

Visit to Vietnam

MEA highlighted that in Vietnam, MoS Margherita met with Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Senior Lieutenant General Le Tan Toi to review bilateral ties and follow up on the outcomes of General Secretary and President To Lam's state visit to India in May 2026. His schedule included delivering a keynote address at the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, engaging with trade and tourism stakeholders, visiting apparel manufacturer Garco 10 Corporation, and interacting with the local Indian diaspora.

"MoS (PM) had separate interactions with representatives of Vietnam's tourism and textile industries and ICCR and ITEC alumni. He also visited the Garco 10 Corporation, a leading Vietnamese apparel manufacturer. In addition to the above, he addressed the Indian community and reaffirmed Government of India's strong commitment towards the welfare of the Indian diaspora and appreciated their contribution to strengthening ties between the two countries," the MEA highlighted.

Visit to Lao PDR

Proceeding to Lao PDR, the visit coincided with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations. In Vientiane, MoS Margherita held discussions with Deputy Prime Ministers Thongsavanh Phomvihane and Khamlieng Outhakaysone, alongside Deputy Foreign Minister Anouparb Vongnorkeo, the MEA noted. He also delivered the keynote address at the "India-Lao PDR at 70" Joint Seminar and launched a project for preserving the Phlak-Phlam dance. During a stop in Luang Prabang, the Minister witnessed the exchange of an MoU for the "Conservation and Restoration of Murals at Wat Pa Khae Temple" and visited Quick Impact Project sites, including the Bodhi Tree at Mt. Phou Si and the Ramayana Theatre. (ANI)