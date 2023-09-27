NASA's Hubble telescope presents mesmerizing glimpse of Sombrero galaxy, 28 million light-years away

In the image, the left and right extremities of the Sombrero galaxy radiate a rich red hue, the central rings shimmer with a yellow-green tint, and the galaxy's core exudes a serene light blue shade, with a brilliant white core at its heart.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) continues to unveil breathtaking snapshots of the cosmos, and its recent capture is the stunning Sombrero galaxy. Nestled on the southern fringe of the Virgo cluster, this galaxy resides a staggering 28 million light-years away from Earth.

Recently, NASA shared this stunning image on Instagram, providing a glimpse of the Sombrero galaxy in all its celestial glory. The photograph was taken in visible light, while the Spitzer Space Telescope examined the galaxy in infrared across four distinct wavelengths: blue, green, orange, and red.

Deadly fire kills at least 100 at Iraq wedding celebration, bride-groom among 150 injured; check details

Along with the image, NASA provided a captivating description, stating, "The Sombrero galaxy is seen here nearly edge-on. The spiral galaxy is 50,000 light-years in diameter, around half the size of our Milky Way galaxy. At the Sombrero galaxy's centre, scientists estimate there is a black hole that is around a billion times more massive than our Sun."

Grisly discovery in Florida: Woman's body found with torso in alligator's jaws

In the image, the left and right extremities of the Sombrero galaxy radiate a rich red hue, the central rings shimmer with a yellow-green tint, and the galaxy's core exudes a serene light blue shade, with a brilliant white core at its heart. The image is punctuated by the presence of stars and other galaxies scattered throughout the cosmic canvas.

This mesmerizing revelation follows NASA's recent sharing of another captivating image, also captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, which showcases a distant galaxy that bore witness to a powerful and dazzling supernova event in the not-so-distant past.