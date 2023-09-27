Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deadly fire kills at least 100 at Iraq wedding celebration, bride-groom among 150 injured; check details

    Iraq's civil defence directorate noted that the fire caused parts of the hall to collapse due to the use of highly flammable and inexpensive building materials that disintegrate rapidly in the event of a fire.

    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 8:40 AM IST

    In a tragic incident, over 100 lives were lost, and 150 individuals reportedly sustained injuries during a wedding celebration in northern Iraq's Nineveh province. The tragic fire, which took place in the Al-Hamdaniya district, left both the bride and groom critically injured.

    It is reportedly said that the exact cause of the fire has remained uncertain. Preliminary reports suggest that it may have been triggered by fireworks, with flammable panels in the building exacerbating the inferno.

    Iraq's civil defence directorate noted that the fire caused parts of the hall to collapse due to the use of highly flammable and inexpensive building materials that disintegrate rapidly in the event of a fire.

    Several social media users shared footage of the ceiling collapsing near the area where the bride and groom were situated, while other images and videos showed firefighters navigating through the wreckage.

    Eyewitnesses reported that hundreds of people were in attendance at the wedding venue when the fire broke out around 10:45 local time.

    Imad Yohana, 34, who managed to escape the blaze, recounted, "We saw the fire pulsating, coming out of the hall. Those who managed got out and those who didn't got stuck. Even those who made their way out were broken."

    Iraqi authorities swiftly dispatched ambulances and medical teams to the scene, and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani directed officials to mobilize all efforts to provide relief to those affected by the tragic incident. Many individuals arrived at the primary hospital in Hamdaniya, east of Mosul, to donate blood in a show of solidarity and support.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 8:40 AM IST
