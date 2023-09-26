Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Grisly discovery in Florida: Woman's body found with torso in alligator's jaws

    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 7:14 PM IST

    In a tragic incident that unfolded in Florida, a homeless woman named Sabrina Peckham lost her life on Friday in a horrifying encounter with a 13-foot alligator in the waters of Tampa Bay. Witnesses at the scene helplessly watched as the massive alligator consumed her, leaving the neighborhood in shock.

    Peckham's family was notified of this devastating incident, and residents in the Tampa Bay area, who reside in nearby residential complexes, expressed their astonishment at the unusually large 13-foot 8.5-inch male alligator that was involved in the tragic event.

    Sabrina Peckham's daughter Breauna Dorris wrote a heartfelt note on GoFundMe, "Sabrina was loved by many, and we expected many more years with her. Our family is in shambles trying to cope with this kind of loss."

    The suddenness of the incident has shocked Breauna Dorris. The family has not made any arrangements for the funeral due to financial constraints and hence has launched an initiative on the GoFundMe page. The 13-foot 8.5-inch male alligator was however shot down by officials.

    Jennifer Dean, a local resident said, "A lot of my neighbors were out here, and they're the ones that told me about the gator. While we were standing here, we heard a shot. I assume they killed the gator. 

    Witness JaMarcus Bullard recounted the gruesome incident and said, "I could tell there was a body in his mouth, so I started recording." This is not the first incident where an alligator has been found in the Tampa Bay Area. A 10-foot crocodile was found at the back of a Central Florida home in May this year.

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 7:14 PM IST
