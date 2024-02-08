Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mother's heartbreaking last conversation with daughter before Hamas kidnapping leaves family in distress

    In a tragic turn of events, a mother's final conversation with her daughter before the Hamas kidnapping has left many in deep distress. This incident raises questions about the actions of Hamas, prompting concerns about their impact on innocent lives and drawing criticism for their involvement in such heartbreaking incidents.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 4:29 PM IST

    Israel has been constantly trying to retrieve hostages from the grasp of Hamas. The majority of them have been released and only a few hundreds are captive in Gaza. As hostages are returning to their motherland, more heart-wrenching and distressing stories are coming out on the lives of hostages in Gaza.

    A family under distress has released a horrifying story of an Israeli woman taken into  captivity by Hamas. 23-year-old Romi Gonen was attending the Nova music festival as Hamas raided the border areas. She was shot in the hand and many of her friends died through wounds in a car. Romi Gonen made a call to her mother while hiding in the car and bleeding from the wound.

    The heartbreaking conservation was recorded and has been made public by the Gonen family. The youngest member of the family made the distressing call to her mother at 10:15 AM and revealed her state. Romi said, “They shot me, Mom and I'm bleeding. Everyone in the car is bleeding.”

    Tragically Romi Gonen’s best friend Gaya Halifa instantly died through the gunshots and lay before Romi Gonen while the call was being made. Romi’s mom said, “Romichoo, I'm with you, sweetheart. Everything is going to be OK. We will go to the hospital - you will get better and we will take a trip anywhere you wish together. I am with you, my beauty. Romily, you're not alone. You're with me, my beautiful one. Everything is OK.”

    Her mother Meirav Gonen assured the 23-year-old with a calm voice despite her world getting shattered. The call went on for 45 minutes until Hamas terrorists arrived and started arguing whether to kill the people in the car to take them away. Romi Gonen was taken away and since then she hasn't been located.

    However, hostages that have returned from Gaza revealed that Romi Gonen is alive and was seen in Gaza. This update has given the Gonen family hope as Israel and Hamas are nearing an agreement over an exchange of remaining hostages.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 4:29 PM IST
