Most wanted LeT terrorist Abu Qasim shot dead in mosque in Pakistan's Rawalkot

Abu Qasim's close association with Hafiz Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and the chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), raised concerns about the level of support that terrorist organizations receive from certain elements within Pakistan.

In a significant development, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Abu Qasim, known to be a close associate of the notorious Hafiz Saeed, was fatally shot inside a mosque in Rawalkot, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The attack was carried out by unknown gunmen and has raised questions about the growing internal security challenges faced by terrorist outfits operating within Pakistan.

Abu Qasim was allegedly responsible for numerous terrorist activities in the region. He had gained notoriety for his involvement in several high-profile attacks against Indian security forces in the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

Qasim was also implicated in recruiting local youth into the ranks of LeT, further intensifying the insurgency in the region.

Hafiz Saeed himself has been designated as a global terrorist by various international organizations, including the United Nations.