Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Shubman Gill's thumb fracture adds to India's batting lineup woes ahead of Perth clash

Shubman Gill, who has been a regular at No. 3 in India's batting order, sustained a hand injury while fielding on the second day of India’s intra-squad training match at the WACA.

India’s preparations for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy have suffered a significant blow with star batter Shubman Gill sustaining a left thumb fracture during an intra-squad simulation match on Saturday. The injury, which occurred while Gill was fielding on the second day, is expected to rule him out of the opening Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth, set to begin on November 22.

Gill, a key player in India’s last Border-Gavaskar triumph, is a mainstay in the top-order and his absence could severely impact India’s batting strength. If captain Rohit Sharma, who became father to a baby boy on Friday, also misses the first Test, India’s top-order could face a considerable challenge. The 24-year-old was in considerable pain after the injury and was promptly sent for scans, which confirmed the fracture.

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source told PTI that with less than a week until the Test match, it will be difficult for Gill to recover in time. Thumb fractures typically require around 14 days for healing, which means Gill could potentially return for the second Test in Adelaide, scheduled for December 6. Gill’s absence leaves a notable gap in India’s lineup, as he is not only a reliable number three batter but also a potential candidate to open the innings should Rohit be unavailable.

Adding to India’s selection dilemma, KL Rahul was also forced to leave the field during the first day of the simulation match after being struck on the elbow by a short-pitched delivery. Rahul did not bat later in the day, and he also missed fielding duties the following day. The injury to Rahul, though less serious than initially feared, leaves India with limited options at the top of the order, particularly with Rohit’s participation still uncertain.

In the absence of the three key players, Abhimanyu Easwaran has emerged as another potential candidate to partner Jaiswal at the top of the order. Easwaran, who has been consistent in domestic cricket, is yet to make his mark in international cricket and could be given a chance should the team’s other opening options remain unavailable.

With key batting spots still uncertain, India’s selectors will be closely monitoring the fitness of these players in the coming days as they prepare for the high-stakes series against Australia. The team will also hope that their star players recover in time to provide the much-needed stability in the top order as they look to bounce back after a disappointing 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand.

