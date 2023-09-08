Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit: A look at PM Modi's robust schedule that includes over 15 bilateral talks

    Sources have revealed that PM Modi will engage in a pull-aside meeting with Canada and conduct bilateral meetings with leaders from Comoros, Turkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil, and Nigeria.

    G20 Summit: A look at PM Modi's robust schedule includes over 15 bilateral talks AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

    With the G20 Summit just around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up for over 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders, marking a crucial diplomatic effort. On September 8, PM Modi is scheduled to engage in bilateral meetings with leaders from Mauritius, Bangladesh, and the USA.

    The following day, alongside participating in the G20 meetings, he will hold bilateral discussions with counterparts from the UK, Japan, Germany, and Italy. The agenda extends into September 10, concluding with a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

    G20 Summit: Traffic curbs, online delivery ban come into effect in New Delhi; check details

    Additionally, sources have revealed that PM Modi will engage in a pull-aside meeting with Canada and conduct bilateral meetings with leaders from Comoros, Turkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil, and Nigeria.

    The G20 Sherpa to Oman, Pankaj Khimji, praised India's leadership in the realm of digital transformation and its adept handling of issues related to climate and energy transition. He emphasized the enduring and deep-rooted social, cultural, and economic ties between India and Oman, expressing optimism about future initiatives.

    As the G20 Summit unfolds, dignitaries from around the world, including foreign delegates, parliamentarians, and current cabinet ministers, are converging on Delhi. The event will also host former high-ranking national leaders, adding to the gathering's significance. Notable attendees include US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, among others.

     

    G20 Summit 2023: Not Bollywood, but classical Indian music to take centre stage at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2023, 1:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    G20 Summit 2023: IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva shakes a leg to Sambapuri beats at Delhi airport (WATCH) snt

    G20 Summit 2023: IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva shakes a leg to Sambapuri beats at Delhi airport (WATCH)

    Centre renames Udhampur railway station after Army martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan AJR

    Centre renames Udhampur railway station after Army martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan

    G20 special dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu: Who's in and who's out? AJR

    G20 special dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu: Who's in and who's out?

    G20 Summit 2023: Complete list of leaders attending meet and those opting out AJR

    G20 Summit 2023: Complete list of leaders attending meet and those opting out

    Puthuppally byelection result 2023 updates: Chandy Oommen leads UDF to victory anr

    Puthuppally byelection result 2023: Chandy Oommen leads UDF to victory

    Recent Stories

    Danny Masterson aka Steven Hyde of 'The '70s Show', charged with rape; convicted to 30-years prison ATG

    Danny Masterson aka Steven Hyde of 'The '70s Show', charged with rape; convicted to 30-years prison

    G20 Summit 2023: IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva shakes a leg to Sambapuri beats at Delhi airport (WATCH) snt

    G20 Summit 2023: IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva shakes a leg to Sambapuri beats at Delhi airport (WATCH)

    Centre renames Udhampur railway station after Army martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan AJR

    Centre renames Udhampur railway station after Army martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan

    Ajay Devgn announces supernatural-thriller film with National Award winner R Madhavan, Jyothika vma

    Ajay Devgn announces supernatural-thriller film with National Award winner R Madhavan, Jyothika

    Asha Bhosle, Neha Kakkar set to perform live concerts in Dubai rkn

    Asha Bhosle, Neha Kakkar set to perform live concerts in Dubai

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon