G20 Summit: A look at PM Modi's robust schedule that includes over 15 bilateral talks

With the G20 Summit just around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up for over 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders, marking a crucial diplomatic effort. On September 8, PM Modi is scheduled to engage in bilateral meetings with leaders from Mauritius, Bangladesh, and the USA.

The following day, alongside participating in the G20 meetings, he will hold bilateral discussions with counterparts from the UK, Japan, Germany, and Italy. The agenda extends into September 10, concluding with a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Additionally, sources have revealed that PM Modi will engage in a pull-aside meeting with Canada and conduct bilateral meetings with leaders from Comoros, Turkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil, and Nigeria.

The G20 Sherpa to Oman, Pankaj Khimji, praised India's leadership in the realm of digital transformation and its adept handling of issues related to climate and energy transition. He emphasized the enduring and deep-rooted social, cultural, and economic ties between India and Oman, expressing optimism about future initiatives.

As the G20 Summit unfolds, dignitaries from around the world, including foreign delegates, parliamentarians, and current cabinet ministers, are converging on Delhi. The event will also host former high-ranking national leaders, adding to the gathering's significance. Notable attendees include US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, among others.

