G20 Summit 2023: Complete list of leaders attending meet and those opting out

Leaders such as US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and numerous other heads of state will gather to address a range of topics, including geopolitical tensions, economic slowdowns, and the growing concerns surrounding rising food and energy prices.

The upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi is set to host some of the world's most influential leaders, where discussions on pressing global issues will take center stage. Leaders such as US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and numerous other heads of state will gather to address a range of topics, including geopolitical tensions, economic slowdowns, and the growing concerns surrounding rising food and energy prices.

This summit represents one of the most significant global gatherings of the year, offering a platform for world leaders to collaborate and address pressing challenges.

G20 Summit: A look at PM Modi's robust schedule includes over 15 bilateral talks

Here's a breakdown of who will be attending the G20 Summit and who will be notably absent:

Confirmed G20 Attendees:

1. Joe Biden: The US President will attend and focus on discussions related to the social impact of the war in Ukraine, the transition to clean energy, climate change mitigation, and bolstering multilateral banks' capacity to combat poverty.

2. Rishi Sunak: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will make his first official trip to India as the country's leader and participate in the G20 Summit.

3. Fumio Kishida: The Prime Minister of Japan will be in attendance and is expected to lead criticisms against Russia concerning the Ukraine conflict, given Japan's role as the current chair of the G7.

4. Justin Trudeau: Canada's Prime Minister will join the summit, making his presence known in India during September 9-10.

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs, online delivery ban come into effect in New Delhi; check details

5. Emmanuel Macron: The French President will attend the summit and engage in bilateral talks with PM Modi on the sidelines.

6. Anthony Albanese: Australia's Prime Minister will be part of the summit as part of his three-country tour, which includes India, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

7. Olaf Scholz: The German Chancellor will be in New Delhi, emphasizing the summit's significance despite the absence of Russia and China.

8. Yoon Suk Yeol: South Korea's President is likely to address North Korea's nuclear threats and missile provocations, urging leaders at the Summit to respond appropriately.

9. Cyril Ramaphosa: South Africa's President

10. Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Turkey's President

G20 Summit 2023: Not Bollywood, but classical Indian music to take centre stage at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi

Notable Absences:

1. Xi Jinping: Chinese President Xi Jinping will be notably absent, with Chinese Premier Li Qiang leading the country's delegation instead. This marks the first time a Chinese president has missed a G20 leaders' summit since its inception in 2008.

2. Vladimir Putin: The Russian President will not attend due to an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine. Sergei Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, will represent the country at the summit.

3. Pedro Sanchez: Spain's President announced his COVID-19 positive status, preventing him from attending the G20 Summit.

4. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador: Mexico's President will not be in attendance at the mega event.

Non-G20 Members Attending:

In addition to the G20 members, India has extended invitations to leaders from Bangladesh, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Egypt, Mauritius, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates. The summit will also welcome top administrators from international organizations like the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank.