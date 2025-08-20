The "Spider-Man from Mumbai," known for his humorous superhero antics online, waded through floodwaters, prompting jokes about his lack of "work from home" options. His videos sparked comments like "Mission Impossible" and pleas for Mumbai's rescue.

Mumbai: Amid heavy rain in Maharashtra, residents of Mumbai stood still to see a friendly neighbourhood ‘Spider-Man’ wading through knee-deep floodwaters armed with a toilet wiper instead of web-shooters. The scene tickled the funny bone of social media users. “Spider-Man: No work from home,” one user quipped, putting a hilarious twist on the superhero's duties. The joke plays off the titles of Spider-Man film No Way Home, while poking fun at how even a superhero doesn't get the luxury of remote work when the city's underwater. Another user said the triple engine BJP government had failed in Maharashtra, prompting Spiderman to come and rescue Mumbai. Relentless monsoon in the city has shattered records with 891 mm rainfall in August, crippling transport, causing evacuations, power outages, and 21 deaths statewide.

Scroll to load tweet…

Who Is The Masked Man?

But who exactly is this masked man navigating knee-deep waters armed not with webs but a toilet wiper? He is known to his 78.9K Instagram followers as the “Spider-Man from Mumbai,” sharing reels of his daring antics dressed up as the fictional superhero. His blend of humor, heroism, and relentless spirit has made him a social media sensation. The latest video quickly made the rounds online, leaving viewers in splits. “Mission Impossible,” one user joked. Another commented, “Spidey, the whole of Mumbai is counting on you — please save us!” A third added, “Spiderman suffering in the rain,” capturing the mood with a touch of irony. He had also posted a similar video where he can be seen lying on a mattress and using his hands to wade through the water.