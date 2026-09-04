Quad Sherpas from India, Australia, Japan, and the US met in New Delhi to discuss maritime security, economic prosperity, and emerging tech. Hosted by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, the meeting aimed to set an action plan for the Indo-Pacific.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri hosted a meeting of Quad Sherpas with discussions focusing on maritime and transnational security, economic prosperity and security, critical and emerging technologies, and humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR), the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The meeting, held on Thursday in the national capital, was attended by Australian Deputy Secretary Elly Lawson, Japan's Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Hiroyuki Namazu, and US Special Envoy to South and Central Asia and Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. According to the MEA, the meeting followed the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting held here in May and was convened to take forward its outcomes and prepare for the next Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

The Sherpas reviewed progress across ongoing Quad initiatives and discussed ways to further strengthen practical cooperation, reaffirming their shared commitment to advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Key Discussion Areas

"Discussions covered key areas of Quad cooperation, including maritime and transnational security; economic prosperity and security; critical and emerging technologies; and humanitarian assistance and emergency response," the MEA said in a statement.

The Sherpas also exchanged views on developments in the Indo-Pacific as well as the broader regional and global context. The MEA said the Quad Sherpas reaffirmed the importance of focusing on "concrete, action-oriented initiatives" and looked forward to continued consultations in the lead-up to the next Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Ahead of the official meeting, Misri also held a tête-à-tête with his fellow Quad Sherpas, the MEA said in a post on X.

Meeting Outcomes and Future Plans

Following the meeting, the MEA said the Sherpas "welcomed the strong momentum in Quad interactions and practical activities" and reviewed progress across key pillars, including maritime security, economic prosperity, critical and emerging technologies, and HADR.

"They also discussed potential new initiatives for announcement at the next Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting," the MEA said. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also said the Sherpas had worked towards setting an action plan focused on concrete deliverables.

"The Quad is moving forward with clear purpose. At today's Sherpa meeting, I joined Australian Deputy Secretary Elly Lawson, Senior Deputy Minister Hiroyuki Namazu, and Foreign Secretary to set an action plan for concrete deliverables," Gor said in a post on X. He added that the effort was aimed at advancing the commitment of US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to a "strong, results-oriented Quad."

"Proud to take up the mantle of Quad Sherpa and to help turn that vision into action!" Gor said.

The latest Sherpas' meeting comes as the four Quad countries -- India, Australia, Japan and the United States -- continue efforts to advance practical cooperation across a range of areas and strengthen their collective contribution to an open, free, and inclusive Indo-Pacific that remains prosperous and resilient. (ANI)