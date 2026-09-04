A new Australia-India feature film on the life of country singer Bobby Cash was announced by NSW Premier Chris Minns. Directed by Anupam Sharma, it traces Cash's journey from Dehradun to Tamworth, exploring Indo-Australian cultural connections.

A new Australia-India feature film inspired by the life of country singer Bobby Cash, who rose to prominence in Australia's country music scene after moving from Dehradun to Tamworth, was announced by New South Wales Premier Chris Minns at a reception hosted by Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green OAM.

The film will be directed by Sydney-based filmmaker Anupam Sharma, with award-winning NSW writer-director Victoria Wharfe McIntyre as screenwriter and Satish Sharma as Indian co-producer. The project draws inspiration from Cash's journey from the mountains of Dehradun to Tamworth, the capital of Australian country music, where he became known as "The Indian Cowboy".

A Story of Cultural Connection

NSW Premier Chris Minns said Cash's story reflected the connection between India and New South Wales. "Bobby’s story is a great example of the connection between India and NSW – a musician from Dehradun who found an audience and a home in Australian country music. It’s fantastic to see that story now being made into a film in NSW, bringing Indian and Australian talent together on screen," Minns said.

Sharma said the story represented the cultural connection between the two countries and described the film as a story of music, migration and identity. "Bobby's is a story India gave Australia, and Australia gave back. Twenty years on, it still tells you everything about what these two countries can be to each other," Sharma said. He added, "From the regional Himalayas to regional New South Wales – the Indian Cowboy rides again."

Music, Migration and Identity

Cash said his journey began when he left Dehradun with a guitar and found a stage in Australia. "Australia gave me a stage, and Tamworth gave me a name. Country music is about where you come from – mine just happens to be the Himalayas," Cash said. He added that he hoped the film would convey the idea that music can transcend borders.

The film is being positioned as more than a biopic, exploring themes of music, migration and identity through Cash's journey between India and Australia.

Screenwriter Victoria Wharfe McIntyre said Cash's story offered an opportunity to explore cultural contrasts and the connections created through music. "Bobby Cash walks that line and through his music brings together worlds that could not be more different. Regional Himalayas to Regional NSW," she said.

Calling it "an incredible true Australian-Indian story", McIntyre said she was grateful to tell the story alongside Sharma.

Spotlight on Uttarakhand Roots

Indian co-producer Satish Sharma highlighted the project's connection to Dehradun and Uttarakhand. "The most exciting thing for me is that this project has its roots in the beautiful Dehradun Valley and the forests and mountains of Uttarakhand," he said. He added that he was excited about the project bringing recognition to Dehradun and Uttarakhand on a global stage.

The announcement was made alongside NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey, Australia's first Indian-origin state treasurer, at the reception hosted by the Australian High Commission in New Delhi. (ANI)