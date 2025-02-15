'Spiderman' thief behind copper cable theft in Delhi Metro, gang busted; police recover stolen loot

Delhi Police arrested 'Spiderman' thief Govind Kumar and his gang for stealing copper cables from metro tracks, disrupting services. Advanced surveillance led to their arrest, and police recovered 80 meters of stolen cables.
 

Author
Divya Danu
Published: Feb 15, 2025, 3:02 PM IST

A notorious gang disrupting Delhi Metro services by stealing copper cables has been busted with the arrest of its leader, Govind Kumar — dubbed 'Spiderman' for his agility in scaling metro tracks — along with two accomplices, says a Times of India (TOI) report.

DMRC cable theft: How the gang operated

The gang, responsible for multiple thefts along the Pink Line, exploited security gaps by using construction debris as makeshift ladders and cutting through barbed wire to access the metro’s electrical infrastructure.

Their actions caused significant disruptions, prompting a police investigation after a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official reported stolen copper cables between Majlis Park and Azadpur stations on February 3, 2024.

As thefts continued, police launched a special operation, analyzing CCTV footage and deploying advanced surveillance techniques. Investigators discovered that the gang transported stolen cables in a Bolero pickup truck, leading them to track the vehicle and conduct targeted raids.

Also read: Lost and found in Delhi Metro 2024: Rs 40 lakh cash, nine mangalsutras recovered

Metro cable thefts across stations: Police arrest 3

Police arrested Kumar (24), Sushil Kumar (29), and Aas Mohammad (29), recovering 80 meters of stolen copper cable. The gang also admitted to similar thefts near Dwarka Metro Station, with authorities now working to identify other members.

Joint CP (Transport) Vijay Singh and DCP (Metro) Hareshwar V Swami praised the police team’s swift action in dismantling the gang, emphasizing how technical surveillance and intelligence efforts were key to solving the case.

Officers revealed that Kumar’s acrobatic abilities made him an elusive target, but his organized methods were ultimately cracked by investigative teams. With the arrests, Delhi Metro services are expected to see fewer disruptions, and security measures will be reinforced to prevent future thefts.

Also read: Daylight bank heist in Thrissur: Robber took only Rs 15 lakh from Rs 45 lakh in counter, police find key clues

