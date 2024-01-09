Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers for upcoming elections, figures of her financial assets are shocking

Maryam Nawaz’s financial assets have been made public following the filing of the nomination papers for the National Assembly seat NA-119 on Monday. The Election Commission of Pakistan quickly approved her nomination confirming her participation in the general elections in early February.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz filed her nomination papers for the upcoming general elections on Monday in Lahore. Nawaz Sharif's daughter is set to fight the election from National Assembly seat NA-119. Before filing the official nominations, Maryam Nawaz revealed her financial assets.

Her substantial assets exceed ₹84.258 crores according to her nomination papers. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) quickly approved the nomination papers which confirmed Maryam Nawaz’s participation. Maryam Nawaz’s financial assets also include lucrative real estate properties amounting to a total of ₹84.035 crore.

She owns more than 1500 kanals of land in Lahore alone. However, Maryam Nawaz away from her father and uncle doesn't own any personal vehicle. However, her husband Muhammad Safdar Awan owns a BMW that was gifted by the UAE a few years ago which is valued at ₹60 lakhs. Maryam Nawaz is also in possession of gold thus showcasing diversified financial assets.

Maryam Nawaz has possession of gold worth ₹17.5 lakhs according to her nomination papers. She also has more than one crore worth of cash in multiple bank accounts. The daughter of Nawaz Sharif has significant investments in other companies as well. She has 11.2 lakh shares in various companies in the corporate sector as well which is valued at ₹12.2 lakh.

The prominent opposition leader of Pakistan has seen a gradual year-on-year increase in her income. Maryam Nawaz witnessed a growth of over ₹40 lakhs in 2023. Besides that, the 50-year-old woman has provided loans of 67.5 lakhs to Swift Energy Pvt Ltd. Maryam Nawaz also owes around 2 crores to her brother, Hassan Nawaz.