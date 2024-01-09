Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers for upcoming elections, figures of her financial assets are shocking

    Maryam Nawaz’s financial assets have been made public following the filing of the nomination papers for the National Assembly seat NA-119 on Monday. The Election Commission of Pakistan quickly approved her nomination confirming her participation in the general elections in early February.

    Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers for upcoming elections, figures of her financial assets are shocking avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 5:13 PM IST

    PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz filed her nomination papers for the upcoming general elections on Monday in Lahore. Nawaz Sharif's daughter is set to fight the election from National Assembly seat NA-119. Before filing the official nominations, Maryam Nawaz revealed her financial assets. 

    Her substantial assets exceed ₹84.258 crores according to her nomination papers. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) quickly approved the nomination papers which confirmed Maryam Nawaz’s participation. Maryam Nawaz’s financial assets also include lucrative real estate properties amounting to a total of ₹84.035 crore.

    Also Read: Germany's Popular Far Left leader Sahra Wagenknecht launches new party, promises to 'save democracy’

    She owns more than 1500 kanals of land in Lahore alone. However, Maryam Nawaz away from her father and uncle doesn't own any personal vehicle. However, her husband Muhammad Safdar Awan owns a BMW that was gifted by the UAE a few years ago which is valued at ₹60 lakhs. Maryam Nawaz is also in possession of gold thus showcasing diversified financial assets.

    Maryam Nawaz has possession of gold worth ₹17.5 lakhs according to her nomination papers. She also has more than one crore worth of cash in multiple bank accounts. The daughter of Nawaz Sharif has significant investments in other companies as well. She has 11.2 lakh shares in various companies in the corporate sector as well which is valued at ₹12.2 lakh.

    The prominent opposition leader of Pakistan has seen a gradual year-on-year increase in her income. Maryam Nawaz witnessed a growth of over ₹40 lakhs in 2023. Besides that, the 50-year-old woman has provided loans of 67.5 lakhs to Swift Energy Pvt Ltd. Maryam Nawaz also owes around 2 crores to her brother, Hassan Nawaz.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 5:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    At 34 Gabriel Attal becomes France's youngest PM as Emmanuel Macron seeks reset snt

    BREAKING: At 34, Gabriel Attal becomes France's youngest and first openly gay PM as Macron seeks reset

    Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Japan again, no tsunami warning issued; check details AJR

    Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Japan again, no tsunami warning issued; check details

    Germany's Popular Far Left leader Sahra Wagenknecht launches new party, promises to 'save democracy' avv

    Germany's Popular Far Left leader Sahra Wagenknecht launches new party, promises to 'save democracy'

    UK Defence Minister ridicules Vladimir Putin, Says 'He Had To Beg North Korea For Weapons' avv

    UK Defence Minister ridicules Vladimir Putin, Says 'He Had To Beg North Korea For Weapons'

    Emotional on-air moment: CNN anchor shares heartbreaking breast cancer diagnosis on live TV (WATCH) snt

    Emotional on-air moment: CNN anchor shares heartbreaking breast cancer diagnosis on live TV (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024 in Gandhinagar AJR

    PM Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024 in Gandhinagar

    cricket Virat Kohli congratulates Mohammed Shami on Arjuna award with a spirited 'Mubarak ho lala' osf

    Virat Kohli congratulates Mohammed Shami on Arjuna award with a spirited 'Mubarak ho lala'

    'Bigg Boss 17': Mannara Chopra calls Vicky Jain hypocrite after he nominates her, indulge in ugly fight

    'Bigg Boss 17': Mannara Chopra calls Vicky Jain hypocrite after he nominates her, indulge in ugly fight

    At 34 Gabriel Attal becomes France's youngest PM as Emmanuel Macron seeks reset snt

    BREAKING: At 34, Gabriel Attal becomes France's youngest and first openly gay PM as Macron seeks reset

    Musician Ustad Rashid Khan passes away aged 55 RKK

    Musician Ustad Rashid Khan passes away aged 55

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon