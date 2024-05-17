US SHOCKER: Teen with heart condition dies after eating spicy Tortilla chip in social media challenge

New York mourns the loss of teenager Harris Wolobah, who died after consuming a single tortilla chip in the viral 'One Chip Challenge'. An autopsy revealed a congenital heart defect exacerbated by the chip's extreme spiciness. Dr. Syed Haider warns of cardiac risks with spicy foods. The tragedy highlights the dangers of internet challenges.

A tragic incident has shaken New York as a teenager succumbed to death after participating in a viral social media challenge involving consuming a single tortilla chip. The autopsy results have unveiled that a congenital heart defect combined with the extreme spiciness of the chip led to a fatal outcome.

The victim, identified as Harris Wolobah, a tenth-grade student from Worcester, passed away on September 1, 2023, following his participation in the Pacqui 'One Chip Challenge'. This challenge required individuals to consume a single chip known for its incredibly high concentration of chilli pepper extract, which serves as the primary source of its intense heat.



'Even homemade food poses health risks', says ICMR; Here's why

According to the autopsy report released by the Chief Office of the Medical Examiner, Wolobah suffered from a cardiopulmonary arrest triggered by the recent ingestion of the chip, which contained a significant amount of capsaicin. Capsaicin, the active component responsible for the spiciness in chilli peppers, exerted immense pressure on his heart, worsening his pre-existing heart condition.



What are processed foods? Why is it causing deaths?

Dr. Syed Haider, a cardiologist at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, said that even individuals without underlying health issues could experience adverse cardiac effects when consuming excessively spicy foods. In Wolobah's case, his enlarged heart and congenital defect exacerbated the risk associated with ingesting the chip.

The tragic incident underscores the potential dangers associated with participating in internet challenges, where individuals may unwittingly expose themselves to hazardous situations in pursuit of social media fame. The death of Harris Wolobah echoes similar incidents in the past, where individuals have suffered severe consequences as a result of participating in viral challenges

Latest Videos