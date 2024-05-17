Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Gaza war tragic but no genocide': Israel to top UN court; adds SA case completely 'divorced' from facts

    Israel on Friday defended its Gaza offensive at the International Court of Justice, responding to South Africa's request for judges to mandate a halt to operations in Rafah and a full withdrawal from Palestinian territory.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 17, 2024, 2:54 PM IST

    Gilad Noam, an official from the Israeli Justice Ministry, dismissed South Africa's case, which accuses Israel of violating the Genocide Convention, as "completely divorced from facts and circumstances." He asserted, "(The case) makes a mockery of the heinous charge of genocide."

    "There is a tragic war going on but there is no genocide," added Noam in the International Court of Justice.

    Ahead of Israel's presentation, several dozen pro-Israeli protesters gathered outside, displaying photographs of hostages taken by Hamas fighters on October 7 and demanding their release.

    More than 35,300 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s seven-month assault on the Gaza Strip, according to health officials in the enclave. The conflict began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and abducting 253 others.

    On Thursday, South Africa's ambassador to the Netherlands, Vusimuzi Madonsela, urged the International Court of Justice to mandate Israel's "immediate, total, and unconditional withdrawal" from the Gaza Strip.

    South Africa's legal team argued that the Israeli military operation is part of a genocidal plan aimed at destroying the Palestinian people.

    In previous rulings, the court has rejected Israel's calls to dismiss the case and instructed it to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians, though it has not ordered an end to the assault.

    Last Updated May 17, 2024, 2:54 PM IST
