Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    French police fatally shoot armed suspect 'planning to set synagogue on fire' in Rouen, cops courage lauded

    The French police fatally shot an armed suspect in the Normandy city of Rouen early Friday, who seemed to be intending to set fire to a synagogue, according to the Interior Ministry.

    BREAKING French police fatally shoot a man suspected of planning to set fire to a synagogue in Rouen snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 17, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

    French police in Rouen fatally shot an armed man who appeared to be planning to set fire to the city's synagogue, confirmed Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and local officials on Friday.

    The incident unfolded in central Rouen, located 130 kilometers (80.78 miles) northwest of Paris, in the early hours of Friday morning, as detailed by Darmanin in a post on the social network X.

    The attacker's identity and motive remained unclear. However, local authorities reported that he was armed with a knife and iron bar.

    “In Rouen, national police officers neutralized early this morning an armed individual clearly wanting to set fire to the city’s synagogue. I congratulate them for their reactivity and their courage,” he said.

    The Interior Ministry confirmed that the suspect was shot and killed but did not provide further immediate details.

    Tensions and anger have escalated in France amid the Israel-Hamas war, leading to a surge in antisemitic acts in the country. France, which boasts the largest Jewish and Muslim populations in western Europe, is grappling with heightened tensions stemming from the conflict.

    In two months, France will host the Olympic Summer Games 2024 amidst heightened security concerns, recently elevating its alert status to the highest level against a complex geopolitical backdrop spanning the Middle East and Europe's eastern flank.

    Elie Korchia, president of France's Consistoire Central Jewish worshippers body, expressed gratitude, stating that police intervention "avoided another anti-Semitic tragedy."

    According to regional broadcaster France 3, firefighters were present at the site, and a Rouen city hall official confirmed that the fire had been brought under control.

    Rouen's mayor expressed the town's profound distress, stating that Rouen was "battered and shocked."

    The city, which in 2016 endured an attack later claimed by the Islamic State, was deeply affected. The incident occurred when a priest was fatally attacked with a knife during a service in the town of Saint-Étienne-du-Rouvray, located in the southern part of Rouen's urban agglomeration.

    Last Updated May 17, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US SHOCKER: Teen with heart condition dies after eating spicy Tortilla chip in social media challenge vkp

    US SHOCKER: Teen with heart condition dies after eating spicy Tortilla chip in social media challenge

    DISTURBING German politician Martin Neumaier filmed 'licking public toilet, masturbating'; WATCH viral videos snt

    DISTURBING! German politician Martin Neumaier filmed 'licking public toilet, masturbating'; WATCH viral videos

    Slovakia PM Robert Fico stabilised after surgery remains in serious condition after assassination attempt gcw

    Slovakia PM Robert Fico ‘stabilised’ after surgery, remains in ‘serious’ condition after assassination attempt

    Kidnapped for 27 years, family finds lost son in neighbour's yard locked in cellar (WATCH) AJR

    'Kidnapped' for 27 years, family finds lost son in neighbour's yard locked in cellar (WATCH)

    Zakir Naik should be Emperor of India for converting Hindus under Modi's rule Pakistan Maulvi's shocker (WATCH) snt

    'Zakir Naik should be Emperor of India for converting Hindus under Modi's rule': Pak Maulvi's shocker (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Female engineering student commits suicide in hostel room; college authority accused of harassment vkp

    Bengaluru: Female engineering student commits suicide in hostel room; college authority accused of harassment

    List of Documents Required for a Home Loan in India 2024

    Essential Documents for Securing a Home Loan in India

    Did you know Apple stopped fraud transactions worth Rs 15,000 crore in 2023 and here's how it did gcw

    Did you know Apple stopped fraud transactions worth Rs 15,000 crore in 2023?

    Stonehenge to Altamira: 7 most famous pre-historic sites in the World ATG EAI

    Stonehenge to Altamira: 7 most famous pre-historic sites in the World

    Traumatised but finally filed complaint': NCW chief on Swati Maliwal's assault AJR

    'Traumatised, but finally filed complaint': NCW chief on Swati Maliwal's assault

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon