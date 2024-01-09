Germany's Popular Far Left leader Sahra Wagenknecht launches new party, promises to 'save democracy'

Sahra Wagenknecht, a populist left-leaning politician in Germany has risen out as a major challenge to the incumbent government headed by Olaf Scholz. She launched the Buendnis Sahra Wagenknecht party on Monday to take on Germany’s right-wing parties.

Germany’s Far Left icon Sahra Wagenknecht launched her party named Buendnis Sahra Wagenknecht on Monday. She in her primary address vowed to save democracy after German voters drifted from centrist political parties. The former leader of the Left party has had a strong political career so far in Germany.

However, Sahra Wagenknecht by launching her party has presented high ambitions. Sahra Wagenknecht vowed to transform the political landscape in Germany and inspire the ‘disillusioned voters’. Amidst the political change around the world where voters are moving towards more protectionist initiatives. Sahra Wagenknecht’s party has come up with mixed initiatives though she is known as a far-left leader.

Also Read: UK Defence Minister ridicules Vladimir Putin, Says 'He Had To Beg North Korea For Weapons’

The German politician has also promised to reverse unpopular environmental initiatives, ending weapons deliveries to Ukraine, cutting immigration, and improving state-provided services like education and pensions. Sahra Wagenknecht with 40 other former left leaders will form the initial core of the party. The party is also set to debut in the June 2024 European Union parliamentary elections.

Sahra Wagenknecht said, “To my great regret, you no longer find in the German party spectrum a party that seriously advocates for these issues: good pay, solid pensions, a strong social state.”

The political developments have taken place at a time when Germany is grappling with Farmer protests all over the country. Taking inspiration from the Farmers Protest 2020-21 in India, German farmers blocked highways and marched with their huge tractors. The Protests in Germany similar to Indian Farmers movement have caused a great degree of inconvenience to the German public.

Sahra Wagenknecht spoke in support of the German farmers and criticized the current government headed by Olaf Scholz for cutting farmers’ subsidies. She has promised a German state with social democratic values where justice, fairness, and equality will be focused.