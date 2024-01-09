Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Germany's Popular Far Left leader Sahra Wagenknecht launches new party, promises to 'save democracy'

    Sahra Wagenknecht, a populist left-leaning politician in Germany has risen out as a major challenge to the incumbent government headed by Olaf Scholz. She launched the Buendnis Sahra Wagenknecht party on Monday to take on Germany’s right-wing parties.

    Germany's Popular Far Left leader Sahra Wagenknecht launches new party, promises to 'save democracy' avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 3:55 PM IST

    Germany’s Far Left icon Sahra Wagenknecht launched her party named Buendnis Sahra Wagenknecht on Monday. She in her primary address vowed to save democracy after German voters drifted from centrist political parties. The former leader of the Left party has had a strong political career so far in Germany. 

    However, Sahra Wagenknecht by launching her party has presented high ambitions. Sahra Wagenknecht vowed to transform the political landscape in Germany and inspire the ‘disillusioned voters’. Amidst the political change around the world where voters are moving towards more protectionist initiatives. Sahra Wagenknecht’s party has come up with mixed initiatives though she is known as a far-left leader.

    Also Read: UK Defence Minister ridicules Vladimir Putin, Says 'He Had To Beg North Korea For Weapons’

    The German politician has also promised to reverse unpopular environmental initiatives, ending weapons deliveries to Ukraine, cutting immigration, and improving state-provided services like education and pensions. Sahra Wagenknecht with 40 other former left leaders will form the initial core of the party. The party is also set to debut in the June 2024 European Union parliamentary elections.

    Sahra Wagenknecht said, “To my great regret, you no longer find in the German party spectrum a party that seriously advocates for these issues: good pay, solid pensions, a strong social state.”

    The political developments have taken place at a time when Germany is grappling with Farmer protests all over the country. Taking inspiration from the Farmers Protest 2020-21 in India, German farmers blocked highways and marched with their huge tractors. The Protests in Germany similar to Indian Farmers movement have caused a great degree of inconvenience to the German public.

    Sahra Wagenknecht spoke in support of the German farmers and criticized the current government headed by Olaf Scholz for cutting farmers’ subsidies. She has promised a German state with social democratic values where justice, fairness, and equality will be focused.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 4:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UK Defence Minister ridicules Vladimir Putin, Says 'He Had To Beg North Korea For Weapons' avv

    UK Defence Minister ridicules Vladimir Putin, Says 'He Had To Beg North Korea For Weapons'

    Emotional on-air moment: CNN anchor shares heartbreaking breast cancer diagnosis on live TV (WATCH) snt

    Emotional on-air moment: CNN anchor shares heartbreaking breast cancer diagnosis on live TV (WATCH)

    South Korea passes groundbreaking law to end centuries-old practice of eating dog meat by 2027 snt

    South Korea passes groundbreaking law to end centuries-old practice of eating dog meat by 2027

    Alarming study finds 240,000 plastic fragments in a 1-litre water bottle, unveiling hidden health risks snt

    Alarming study finds 240,000 plastic fragments in a 1-litre water bottle, unveiling hidden health risks

    Fauda actor Idan Amedi seriously injured in Gaza battle; Prayers for speedy recovery

    'Fauda' actor Idan Amedi seriously injured in Gaza battle; Prayers for speedy recovery

    Recent Stories

    cricket Michael Clarke backs Steve Smith's move to open in Tests, predicts Brian Lara's record to be broken osf

    Michael Clarke backs Steve Smith's move to open in Tests, predicts Brian Lara's record to be broken

    Digestion to Respiratory health: 7 magical benefits of Fennel seeds ATG EAI

    Digestion to Respiratory health: 7 magical benefits of Fennel seeds

    ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' following India vs South Africa Test clash snt

    ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' following India vs South Africa Test clash in Cape Town

    'I do not feel threatened by these protests...' Kerala Governor on LDF protests in Idukki anr

    'I do not feel threatened by these protests...' Kerala Governor on LDF protests in Idukki

    cricket PCB to parts ways with Mickey Arthur over contract clause discrepancy osf

    PCB to parts ways with Mickey Arthur over contract clause discrepancy

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon