EAM S Jaishankar met Polish President Nawrocki and FM Sikorski to strengthen the India-Poland Strategic Partnership. Discussions covered the Joint Action Plan, Ukraine, and the Middle East. He also met Ukraine's President Zelenskyy to discuss peace.

Jaishankar Holds High-Level Talks in Warsaw

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday called on Polish President Karol Nawrocki and held extensive delegation-level talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski in Warsaw. The discussions focused on strengthening the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and addressed key global conflicts and emerging geopolitical challenges.

With Sikorski, Jaishankar reviewed the implementation of the India-Poland Joint Action Plan 2024–28 across sector-specific areas. Posting on X following his meeting with President Nawrocki, Jaishankar shared that the discussions centred on advancing bilateral relations and evaluating regional developments. "Glad to call on Polish President @NawrockiKn. Our conversation focused on the positive trajectory of our Strategic Partnership. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, Middle East/West Asia, IMEC and G20," Jaishankar posted.

Focus on Joint Action Plan and Bilateral Cooperation

"This afternoon, met with DPM & FM @sikorskiradek of Poland here in Warsaw," Jaishankar stated earlier, adding, "We reviewed the progress of our Joint Action Plan 2024-28, focusing on trade & investment, space, digital, AI, semiconductors, defence, education, shipping, mining & energy, people-to-people, culture and multilateral cooperation." Highlighting Warsaw's role in supporting broader engagement with Europe, Jaishankar added, "Value Poland’s support for deeper India-EU cooperation. Confident that the entry into force of the FTA will lead to even closer bilateral cooperation."

Addressing major international security issues and supply chain vulnerabilities during the bilateral discussions, Jaishankar underscored the imperative of restoring stability. "Discussed the complex global challenges, including supply chain resilience and food, fuel & fertiliser security. Endless war must give way to end of war," he added. https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2095878506743763151

Strengthening Parliamentary Diplomacy

Jaishankar also met with the India-Poland Parliamentary Group, led by MP Kinga Gajewska, to emphasise parliamentary diplomacy and legislative engagement. Highlighting the meeting, Jaishankar posted on X, "Pleased to meet with the India-Poland Parliamentary Group led by @gajewska_kinga #Warsaw. Shared perspectives on fashioning a contemporary 🇮🇳🇵🇱 relationship. Discussed this and other regional developments in the larger context of our ties with the EU. Look forward to regular exchanges between our Parliamentary friendship groups." https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2095883646942994635

Engagement in Ukraine to End Conflict

Earlier on Thursday, Jaishankar met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and discussed approaches to end the ongoing conflict with Russia and advance bilateral relations. Highlighting his engagements in Ukraine, Jaishankar wrote in a post on X that he apprised President Zelenskyy of his discussions with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha regarding the deepening of bilateral cooperation. The EAM noted that his conversation with President Zelenskyy centred on approaches to end the ongoing conflict."Pleased to call on President @ZelenskyyUa today #Ukraine. Apprised him of discussions with FM @andrii_sybiha on deepening our bilateral cooperation. Our conversation centred on approaches to end the ongoing conflict," he wrote.

Prior to this, Jaishankar held bilateral discussions with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha. He reiterated India’s firm stance that solutions to the Ukraine war cannot emerge from the battlefield, declaring during his visit to Kyiv that New Delhi stands ready to assist in finding a path toward peace. (ANI)