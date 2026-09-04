US Ambassador Sergio Gor held 'productive' talks with leading American MedTech companies to unlock greater market opportunities in India. The discussions focused on expanding market access and increasing US exports to strengthen bilateral commercial ties.

US-India MedTech Cooperation

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Friday highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen commercial and trade ties between Washington and New Delhi following high-level discussions with American medical technology executives at the US Embassy.

Writing on X, Gor described the interaction with leading US MedTech companies as "productive," noting that the talks focused on unlocking greater market opportunities within India's growing healthcare ecosystem. "Productive discussion with leading U.S. MedTech companies on unlocking greater opportunities in India. Expanding market access and increasing U.S. exports will strengthen our commercial ties and deepen U.S.-India cooperation in health and medical technology," Gor wrote.

Expanding Bilateral Trade

The meeting comes as Washington and New Delhi continue engagements to expand bilateral trade. Earlier on Thursday, Gor said India and the US were working closely on several issues, while speaking with the media on the sidelines of the 66th Annual Session of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) in New Delhi.

"The United States and India are working very closely together; a lot is happening. The Minister will be travelling for the G20 meetings, just in a few weeks, in the United States. We look forward to having him in the United States," Gor said.

Addressing the ACMA annual session, the US Ambassador said the two governments were working to build a trade relationship that was fair and mutually beneficial. "Our two governments are working closely together to build a trade relationship that is fair, reciprocal, and mutually beneficial," he said, adding that Goyal would travel to the United States "at the end of the month" to continue engagement as the US hosts the G20 talks.

Gor said both countries should work towards providing greater market access to companies on either side. "As our governments work through the details of our trade relationship, we should aim to create an environment where American suppliers and technology can freely access the market and be sold to Indian manufacturers, while Indian firms can compete fairly in the US market," he said.

Highlighting Indian investment in the US, Gor said the US Embassy in India had led American diplomatic missions globally in attracting new investment. "We were very proud that our embassy in India came in first, with $24 billion in new investment into the United States," he said.

India's Stance on Trade Pact

Meanwhile, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that India will announce the final details of its Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with the United States only after Washington agrees to offer preferential tariff terms over India's competitors. "As soon as the US is able to give us the preferential rate in comparison to our competition, we will finalise the BTA and announce the final details," Goyal said, addressing a national workshop on Leveraging FTAs Outreach program

The minister said the trade pacts India has already concluded are opening up significant export opportunities for domestic businesses. He added that India is on track to conclude several more trade (ANI)