External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in Warsaw for high-level talks with his Polish counterpart, Radosław Sikorski. They reviewed bilateral ties under the Joint Action Plan 2024–28 and deliberated on pressing global challenges.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is holding high-level discussions in Warsaw during his official visit to Poland, including a meeting with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

Addressing queries regarding the bilateral engagement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Jaishankar has a series of meetings lined up in the Polish capital. "The External Affairs Minister is in Warsaw, and he has several meetings there. We will keep you updated on these details," Jaiswal said in response to a question from ANI.

Jaishankar, Sikorski Review Bilateral Ties

His remarks come as Jaishankar met with Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski in Warsaw to review bilateral ties and deliberate on pressing global challenges.

Focus on Joint Action Plan and Global Challenges

In a post on X following the bilateral talks, Jaishankar shared that the two leaders reviewed the progress of the India-Poland Joint Action Plan 2024–28, with a focus on trade and investment, space, digital initiatives, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, defence, education, shipping, mining and energy, people-to-people ties, culture, and multilateral cooperation.

"This afternoon, met with DPM & FM @sikorskiradek of Poland here in Warsaw," Jaishankar posted on X. "We reviewed the progress of our Joint Action Plan 2024-28, focusing on trade & investment, space, digital, AI, semiconductors, defence, education, shipping, mining & energy, people-to-people, culture and multilateral cooperation."

Highlighting Warsaw's role in India's broader engagement with Europe, Jaishankar noted, "Value Poland’s support for deeper India-EU cooperation. Confident that the entry into force of the FTA will lead to even closer bilateral cooperation".

The discussions also touched upon geopolitical developments, supply chain vulnerabilities, and global resource stability. "Discussed the complex global challenges, including supply chain resilience and food, fuel & fertiliser security. Endless war must give way to the end of war," Jaishankar added.

EAM Arrives in Warsaw

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar touched down in Poland on Wednesday for an official visit to deepen bilateral relations. Upon his arrival at Warsaw Chopin Airport, the minister received a warm welcome from India's Ambassador to Poland, Neeta Bhushan.

Documenting the arrival on X, the Indian Embassy in Poland posted, "On his arrival in Warsaw, EAM Dr S Jaishankar was warmly welcomed by Amb Neeta Bhushan at Warsaw Chopin Airport."

Longstanding India-Poland Relations

New Delhi and Warsaw maintain a longstanding, friendly relationship characterised by high-level political exchanges and dynamic economic partnership. Official diplomatic relations between India and Poland were formally established in 1954, with both countries sharing traditional ideological perspectives rooted in a mutual opposition to colonialism, imperialism, and racism, according to statements from the Indian Embassy in Poland. (ANI)