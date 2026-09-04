The RSS is marking its centenary with overseas engagements, culminating in a visit to London by its chief, Mohan Bhagwat. The outreach focuses on 5 priorities including social harmony, family values, and sharing its vision of 'the world is one family'.

Centenary Priorities and Global Outreach

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), founded on Hindu civilisational and cultural roots in India in 1925, is marking its centenary this year with an expanding programme of overseas engagements, culminating in a visit to London by its guiding figure (Sarsanghchalak), Mohan Bhagwat, from September 2 to 7.

According to an official release, for its centenary celebrations, the RSS has set out five priorities that would benefit the wider society: social harmony; strengthening family values; environmental responsibility; self-reliance; and civic responsibility, a release said.

During its centenary year, the RSS has sought to share its experience through a more visible programme of civilisational dialogue with communities and institutions around the world.

A major phase of this outreach was taken forward in April 2026, when RSS General Secretary (Sarkaryavah) Dattatreya Hosabale visited the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany. His engagements included Chatham House in London, Stanford University and the Hudson Institute in the United States, and leading German policy institutions in Berlin, alongside discussions with academics, parliamentarians, business leaders, community representatives and members of the Indian diaspora. The conversations explored civilisational perspectives, social cohesion and shared responses to contemporary global challenges.

Bhagwat has since carried this civilisational dialogue from New York to Toronto and now to London. Bhagwat arrived in London on September 2 for the final leg of his three-city centenary outreach.

Bhagwat's London Programme

The wider London programme has been led and coordinated by Integral, a UK-based organisation that brings together leaders and communities to strengthen dialogue, collaboration and long-term relationships within the UK and between the UK and India. More than 115 UK-based socio-cultural organisations have joined Integral in welcoming Dr Bhagwat to the UK and supporting the wider programme of engagement during his visit, the release noted.

During his visit, Bhagwat is meeting faith leaders, academics, researchers and other public figures. As part of his interfaith engagement, he has visited Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Willesden and Khalsa Jatha British Isles gurdwara, and is also due to visit a Jain temple in London.

A community leaders’ reception and civilisational dialogue will be held on September 6 under the theme “Celebration of Oneness”. This event, the release highlighted, has been initiated by Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh UK (HSS UK), a Hindu social and cultural organisation established in Britain in 1966, with support from Integral. More than 310 community organisations and associations from across the UK are expected to take part in the celebration.

The London programme continues the message Bhagwat has carried from the United States through Canada to the United Kingdom, sharing the RSS’s experience of selfless service and social harmony, and its vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or “the world is one family”.

A Message of 'Universal Oneness'

Earlier in New York on August 29, at the invitation of American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD), he addressed a multi-faith leaders’ meeting attended by 175 participants from different denominations and religions, the release stated. He also addressed the 'Universal Oneness' conference at Madison Square Garden, where over 6,000 delegates from 853 cities and 39 US states, representing 250 organisations, took part. Around 250 students from universities across the United States also participated in the dialogue. The interfaith leaders’ meeting adopted a five-point “Call for Action” resolution.

Bhagwat then travelled to Toronto at the invitation of Canadian Hindus for Outreach, Relations and Dialogue (CHORD), where he addressed the 'Hindu Vishwa Bandhu' conference. More than 2,000 delegates representing 175 organisations from all ten Canadian provinces participated in the gathering, the release noted.

Historical Roots and Ethos

The RSS was established during India's freedom struggle by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, who believed that a strong and cohesive society was essential to sustaining political and economic independence once it was won. Over the past century, the organisation has grown into what it describes as a civilisational movement, run by volunteers engaged in social service across India, the release emphasised.

Over the past century, the release notes, RSS has developed an ethos of community service grounded in the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' — the idea that the world is one family. Central to this is a tradition of individual character-building, which RSS regards as the foundation for wider community strength.

The RSS’s 2025–26 annual report records more than 152,000 service initiatives across India, spanning education, healthcare, social welfare, self-reliance and other areas of community life.

Across India, the Sangh also has more than 134,000 regular local gatherings, including daily shakhas, or local RSS gatherings, as well as weekly and monthly meetings.

The RSS describes its outlook as centred on shared civilisational values, unity in diversity and social harmony. Its work is intended to strengthen social cohesion and rejects divisiveness, radicalism and violence in all forms. (ANI)