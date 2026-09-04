Italian PM Giorgia Meloni thanked PM Modi for his congratulations on her government becoming the longest-serving in post-war Italy. She described the India-Italy relationship as "stronger than ever," highlighting the Special Strategic Partnership.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes to her administration, which officially became Italy’s longest-serving government in its postwar history, describing the relationship between India and Italy as "stronger than ever."

Special Strategic Partnership and IMEC

Responding to the message from PM Modi, Meloni highlighted the significance of the Special Strategic Partnership between the two nations and pointed to growing opportunities for economic collaboration and regional integration. "Thank you, dear @narendramodi, for your words and for your friendship. The relationship between Italy and India is today stronger than ever," Meloni posted on X. "The Special Strategic Partnership that we launched during our last meeting is the recognition of the importance of this bond and of the will to unite the expertise of our Nations to create new opportunities for growth, seizing the extraordinary opportunities for collaboration that we have before us," she added.

Meloni also emphasised the strategic alignment between Rome and New Delhi on major global infrastructure and connectivity initiatives, specifically referencing the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). "I am certain that Italy and India, together, will continue to strengthen the bond between our Continents as well, working side by side also to develop the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor," Meloni wrote.

Meloni Acknowledges Other World Leaders

The Italian Prime Minister also thanked her Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi for the wishes and expressed pride in the deepening ties between Italy and Japan, highlighting the upcoming 160th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations as a milestone to expand bilateral cooperation. Responding to a message from Sanae Takaichi on X, Meloni reaffirmed the strategic alignment and personal trust between the leaders. "Dear @takaichi_sanae, thank you for your words. I am honored to have you as a friend and I am very proud of the relationship of trust and the ever-stronger bond between Italy and Japan. The 160th anniversary of our diplomatic relations is an important occasion to celebrate a shared history and look together to the future," Meloni posted.

Furthermore, Meloni expressed gratitude to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for his congratulatory message, affirming that Italy's political stability and international credibility serve as vital assets for its global allies. Responding to Rutte on X, Meloni underscored Rome's commitment to playing an authoritative role in addressing global security challenges. "Thank you Mark, I thank you for this message and for the words you have dedicated to Italy," Meloni posted.

PM Modi's Congratulations on Historic Milestone

The response comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm greetings to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for her administration officially becoming Italy’s longest continuously serving government in its postwar history. Celebrating the landmark, PM Modi emphasised that Meloni's record tenure reflects the enduring faith of the Italian public and noted her vital role in elevating bilateral relations between India and Italy. "Congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Italy's postwar history. This milestone is a reflection of the trust and confidence of the Italian people in her leadership," PM Modi posted on X.

Underlining her strategic contribution to strengthening diplomatic and economic bonds, PM Modi added, "Her friendship has also been instrumental in strengthening the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership, and I look forward to continuing our close cooperation to build a prosperous future for the people of our countries. My best wishes for her continued success in the years ahead."

A New Record for Post-War Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government has crossed 1,413 consecutive days in office, setting a new record for longevity in post-war Italy. The previous record of 1,412 uninterrupted days was held by the late Silvio Berlusconi's second administration from 2001 to 2005. The milestone is significant in a country that has seen 68 different governments in the 80 years since World War II, where stable, full-term survival is rare. Meloni took office in October 2022 as Italy's first female prime minister.