Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    It's a royal flash! German princess makes history as first aristocrat to pose nude on Playboy cover

    Xenia Florence Gabriela Sophie Iris, the Princess of Saxony, has boldly diverged from royal tradition, taking an unconventional path by posing nude for Playboy magazine, marking a historic departure from aristocratic norms.

    Its a royal flash German princess makes history as first aristocrat to pose nude on Playboy cover snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 9:43 PM IST

    The Princess of Saxony, known as Xenia Florence Gabriela Sophie Iris, has ventured beyond the confines of royal tradition in a bold move that sees her posing nude for Playboy magazine. In the upcoming March 2024 edition of the adult lifestyle publication, she will feature in a daring interview, seizing the opportunity to challenge societal norms.

    In a departure from convention, Princess Xenia of Saxony aims to convey the message that "every woman is beautiful just as she is." Speaking to the German magazine Bild, she revealed her familial connection to Friedrich August III, her great-great-great-grandfather and the last King of Saxony, who passed away in 1932. The princess believes he would have supported her photoshoot, citing his reputation for humor and love.

    Also read: King Charles III cancer battle: Nostradamus' 16th century prophecy resurfaces; fuels monarchy speculation

    Despite her ties to the 1000-year-old House of Wettin, Princess Xenia, 37, acknowledged that her current royal family might disapprove. "I would be surprised if they bought a copy," she remarked to Bild, expressing her hope for their acceptance, if not outright approval.

    In her interview with Playboy, the princess, also recognized as a singer and columnist, reflected on her upbringing within the aristocratic family. She described feeling burdened by her royal status during her childhood, particularly when her classmates discovered her lineage in seventh grade. Their reactions ranged from curiosity about maids to fantasies of marrying into royalty.

    Contrary to her earlier sentiments, Princess Xenia now views her heritage as a blessing. Embracing her status, she has participated in various reality shows, including Die Burg, Summer House of the Stars, Battle of the Reality Stars, and BBC Three's Undercover Princess.

    This latest move into unconventional territory is not Princess Xenia's first brush with controversy. Her previous media appearances caused unease among the royal establishment, which now sees her as a rival rather than an ally.

    Also read: Pakistan's new absurd conspiracy theory: Modi-Netanyahu pre-planned Gaza destruction to benefit India (WATCH)

    In 2011, she announced the release of her biography, Xenia: The Life of a Princess in the 21st Century, triggering backlash from the House of Wettin. Maria Emanuel, Margrave of Meissen, denounced the biography as a "dreadful faux pas" that misrepresented the 1000-year-old House of Wettin.

    Princess Xenia's journey challenges societal expectations and traditions, marking a significant departure from royal conventions while asserting her individuality and beliefs.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 9:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Following Pak, SL footsteps? IMF warns Maldives of 'high' foreign debt distress amid growing ties with China snt

    IMF warns Maldives of 'high risk of foreign debt distress' amid growing ties with China

    Pakistan Election: Unravelling the crucial issues of 2024; Why do these matters hold the fate of the nation? Avv

    Pakistan Election: Unravelling the crucial issues of 2024; Why do these matters hold the fate of the nation?

    China Unleashes Game-Changing AI Spy Tech: What you need to know about the breakthrough of intelligence world avv

    China Unleashes Game-Changing AI Spy Tech: What you need to know about the breakthrough of intelligence world

    Pakistan's election heavyweights reveal jaw-dropping positions on India; Tension ignites on Kashmir, Terrorism avv

    Pakistan's election heavyweights reveal jaw-dropping positions on India; Tension ignites on Kashmir, Terrorism

    King Charles III cancer battle: Nostradamus' 16th century prophecy resurfaces; fuels monarchy speculation snt

    King Charles III cancer battle: Nostradamus' 16th century prophecy resurfaces; fuels monarchy speculation

    Recent Stories

    India vs England: Virat Kohli set to miss third and fourth Tests, claims report snt

    India vs England: Virat Kohli likely to miss next two Tests; also doubtful for final game - Report

    Following Pak, SL footsteps? IMF warns Maldives of 'high' foreign debt distress amid growing ties with China snt

    IMF warns Maldives of 'high risk of foreign debt distress' amid growing ties with China

    Palak Tiwari to Kriti Sanon, celebs spotted in the city RKK

    Palak Tiwari to Kriti Sanon, celebs spotted in the city

    cricket Happy Birthday Mohammad Azharuddin: 10 quotes by the former skipper osf

    Happy Birthday Mohammad Azharuddin: 10 quotes by the former skipper

    Pakistan Election: Unravelling the crucial issues of 2024; Why do these matters hold the fate of the nation? Avv

    Pakistan Election: Unravelling the crucial issues of 2024; Why do these matters hold the fate of the nation?

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon