It's a royal flash! German princess makes history as first aristocrat to pose nude on Playboy cover

Xenia Florence Gabriela Sophie Iris, the Princess of Saxony, has boldly diverged from royal tradition, taking an unconventional path by posing nude for Playboy magazine, marking a historic departure from aristocratic norms.

In a departure from convention, Princess Xenia of Saxony aims to convey the message that "every woman is beautiful just as she is." Speaking to the German magazine Bild, she revealed her familial connection to Friedrich August III, her great-great-great-grandfather and the last King of Saxony, who passed away in 1932. The princess believes he would have supported her photoshoot, citing his reputation for humor and love.

Despite her ties to the 1000-year-old House of Wettin, Princess Xenia, 37, acknowledged that her current royal family might disapprove. "I would be surprised if they bought a copy," she remarked to Bild, expressing her hope for their acceptance, if not outright approval.

In her interview with Playboy, the princess, also recognized as a singer and columnist, reflected on her upbringing within the aristocratic family. She described feeling burdened by her royal status during her childhood, particularly when her classmates discovered her lineage in seventh grade. Their reactions ranged from curiosity about maids to fantasies of marrying into royalty.

Contrary to her earlier sentiments, Princess Xenia now views her heritage as a blessing. Embracing her status, she has participated in various reality shows, including Die Burg, Summer House of the Stars, Battle of the Reality Stars, and BBC Three's Undercover Princess.

This latest move into unconventional territory is not Princess Xenia's first brush with controversy. Her previous media appearances caused unease among the royal establishment, which now sees her as a rival rather than an ally.

In 2011, she announced the release of her biography, Xenia: The Life of a Princess in the 21st Century, triggering backlash from the House of Wettin. Maria Emanuel, Margrave of Meissen, denounced the biography as a "dreadful faux pas" that misrepresented the 1000-year-old House of Wettin.

Princess Xenia's journey challenges societal expectations and traditions, marking a significant departure from royal conventions while asserting her individuality and beliefs.