Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    MEA 'deeply saddened' by death of ex-Indian Army officer with UN in Gaza's war-torn Rafah

    Col Waibhav Anil Kale, who had joined one of the UN agencies three weeks ago, was killed in war-torn Rafah in Gaza, becoming the "first international casualty" for the world body since the Israel-Hamas conflict started last year.

    MEA 'deeply saddened' by death of ex-Indian Army officer with UN in Gaza's war-torn Rafah snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 15, 2024, 1:42 PM IST

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the tragic passing of Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd), who served as a Security Coordination Officer in the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS) in Gaza. In a poignant statement, the MEA conveyed heartfelt condolences to Colonel Kale's family and loved ones, acknowledging the immense loss they are enduring.

    Col Waibhav Anil Kale, who had joined one of the UN agencies three weeks ago, was killed in war-torn Rafah in Gaza, becoming the "first international casualty" for the world body since the Israel-Hamas conflict started last year.

    Also read: Gaza war: Despite Rafah threat, Joe Biden plans $1 billion weapon package for Israel - Report

    "We are deeply saddened by the death of Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd), Security Coordination Officer in the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS) in Gaza on 13 May 2024. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones," the MEA said in a statement.

    "Our Permanent Mission to the UN in New York and our Missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are extending all assistance in the repatriation of mortal remains to India and continue to be in touch with relevant authorities regarding the investigation into the incident," the MEA added.

    The United Nations has called for a thorough investigation, while Israel has initiated a separate inquiry into the attack.

    Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale, aged 46, who opted for early retirement from the Indian Army in 2022, recently joined the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS) as a Security Coordination Officer, as per officials in New Delhi on Tuesday.

    Kale, previously in command of the 11 Jammu & Kashmir Rifles in Kashmir and serving as an instructor at the army’s Infantry School in Mhow, was traveling with another DSS colleague to the European Hospital in Rafah when their UN vehicle was struck on Monday morning. The other individual, whose identity remains undisclosed, sustained serious injuries.

    "Kale had joined as a security service coordinator with the UN three weeks ago. The former infantry officer decided to join the UN to pursue his career and also because he was keen on humanitarian mission work,” his brother-in-law Wing Commander Prashant Karde (Retd) told PTI news agency on Tuesday.

    He is survived by wife Amruta and two teenage children, Karde said.

    "The last rites of the 46-year-old will be held in Pune in two days after his body is flown via Cairo. His mortal remains will land either in Mumbai or Pune depending on the availability of flights,” Karde, a senior commander with IndiGo, said.

    Karde stated that Kale had enlisted in the Indian Army in 1998 and had previously served as the Contingent Chief Security Officer with the United Nations from 2009 to 2010.

    As per his LinkedIn profile, Kale attained his B.A. from Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. He possessed degrees in Behavioral Science and International Humanitarian Law, having pursued studies at various institutions including the Indian Institute of Management in Lucknow and Indore.

    Also read: Indian UN staff member killed in Gaza, making its first international casualty in Israel-Hamas conflict

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was “deeply saddened to learn of the death of a United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS) staff member and injury to another DSS staffer.”

    Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, conveyed in a statement that António Guterres denounced all assaults on UN personnel and urged for a comprehensive investigation. Guterres extended his condolences to the family of the deceased staff member.

    "With the conflict in Gaza continuing to take a heavy toll – not only on civilians but also on humanitarian workers – the Secretary-General reiterates his urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and for the release of all hostages,” the statement added.

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 1:42 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Milestone in J&K's 'Golden Arc Road' connectivity: BRO achieves breakthrough of 2.79 km Sungal tunnel snt

    Milestone in J&K's 'Golden Arc Road' connectivity: BRO achieves breakthrough of 2.79 km Sungal tunnel

    Who was Madhavi Raje Scindia, mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, dies at AIIMS Delhi AJR

    Who was Madhavi Raje Scindia, mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, dies at AIIMS Delhi

    PM Modi couldn't take care of wife, how will be know value of kids Farooq Abdullah sparks row (WATCH) snt

    'PM Modi couldn't take care of wife, how will he know value of kids': Farooq Abdullah sparks row (WATCH)

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused Rahul previously registered marriage with woman from Kottayam Erattupetta anr

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused Rahul previously registered marriage with woman from Erattupetta

    Modi is a remarkable leader Noted Pakistani-American businessman predicts PM's return for third term snt

    'Modi is a remarkable leader': Noted Pakistani-American businessman predicts PM's return for third term

    Recent Stories

    Mango Mania: 7 tips to keep 'The King of Fruits' fresh ATG EAI

    Mango Mania: 7 tips to keep 'The King of Fruits' fresh

    Understanding the role of B vitamins in Neurobion Forte and their importance

    Understanding the role of B vitamins in Neurobion Forte and their importance

    Blockout moment: Alia Bhatt to Nick Jonas, celebs name in block list RKK

    Blockout moment: Alia Bhatt to Nick Jonas, celebs name in block list

    Early retirement options revealed check out 7 best investment plans RBA

    Early retirement options REVEALED! Check out 7 best investment plans

    cricket IPL 2024: LSG struggle to capitalise on powerplays, admits head coach Justin Langer osf

    IPL 2024: LSG struggle to capitalise on powerplays, admits head coach Justin Langer

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon