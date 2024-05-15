Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Modi is a remarkable leader': Noted Pakistani-American businessman predicts PM's return for third term

    A prominent Pakistani-American entrepreneur has asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has propelled India to unprecedented achievements, predicting his re-election for a third term as the nation's Prime Minister.

    In a notable testament to cross-border admiration, Pakistani-American businessman Sajid Tarar has voiced his admiration for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting his strong leadership and transformative impact on India's trajectory. Tarar's sentiments, expressed in an interview with news agency PTI, underscore a nuanced perspective that transcends geopolitical boundaries.

    Hailing Modi as a "remarkable leader" with a natural-born leadership instinct, Tarar emphasized the significance of Modi's efforts towards fostering dialogue and trade between India and Pakistan, even in challenging circumstances.

    "Modi is a remarkable leader. He's a natural-born leader. He is the one prime minister who has visited Pakistan in adverse circumstances and risked his political capital. I'm expecting that Modi ji will start dialogue and trade with Pakistan," Tarar, who moved to the US in the 1990s and is well-connected with the ruling Pakistani establishment, told PTI.

    "A peaceful Pakistan is good for India as well. It is written everywhere that Modi ji will be the next prime minister of India," Tarar added.

    Tarar's observations extend beyond Modi's leadership to the broader context of Indian democracy. He commends India's democratic vibrancy, evidenced by the staggering participation of 97 crore voters in the electoral process.

    "It is nothing but a miracle that 97 crore people in India are exercising their franchise. India is the biggest and largest democracy. I'm seeing the popularity of Modi ji up there and the rise of India in 2024 is amazing. It's a story to be told. You will see it in the future that people will learn from Indian democracy," Tarar said.

    Responding to a question, Tarar said Pakistan is going through an economic crisis that has resulted in social unrest in many parts of the country including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

    "Pakistan is going through an economic crisis. Inflation is high. Petrol prices are high. The IMF wants to increase taxes. Electricity costs have gone up. We are not able to export," he said. The protest in PoK is mainly due to the increase in electricity bills, he said.

    He raised doubts regarding the Pakistani prime minister's decision to provide financial assistance to the residents of PoK.

    "Where is the money going to come from? It's discussing a new aid package from the IMF. Pakistan is going through a financial crisis," he said.

    "Regrettably, there is no effort to resolve the grassroots issues. How to increase exports. How to bring terrorism under control, and improve law and order. Currently, there is unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), and there is political instability. We wish that we get some leadership who can take us to the next level away from all these issues," Tarar said.

